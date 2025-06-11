Greater Bay Airlines releases statement regarding Hong Kong passenger departure tax

Greater Bay Airlines expressed understanding with regard to the Hong Kong government’s rationale for adjusting the Air Passenger Departure Tax.

In a statement released today, 11th June, airline management declared: “In respect of the extension of exemption and time limit for the Air Passenger Departure Tax, it is believed that the Government has taken the stakeholders’ views into consideration to alleviate the possible impact.”

Greater Bay Airlines’ management went on to say that it expects more initiatives will be introduced by the Government to help foster the development of Hong Kong’s tourism and aviation industries.