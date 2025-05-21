Travel Daily Media

Ground Team Red Launches Premium Private Jet Handling Services at LIMA 2025

GTR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Weststar Aviation Services and Sapura Aero Handlers.

Airports
Malaysia
GTR's new Private Jet Handling service will leverage the company's extensive operational expertise and nationwide presence to deliver premium ground handling services tailored to the exacting requirements of private and military aviation.

Ground Team Red Sdn Bhd (GTR), a ground services handler in Malaysia, announced the official launch of its Private Jet Handling service at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2025.
The new premium service marks GTR’s strategic expansion into the VIP and business aviation segment, enhancing its comprehensive portfolio of aviation ground handling services.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Minister of Transport Malaysia, YB Hasbi Habibollah. Through these agreements, GTR will be appointed as the official ground handler for non-scheduled flights, focusing specifically on private jets and military aircraft.

Musdalifa Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer of GTR, highlighted the launch as a significant step in GTR’s growth trajectory: “This MoU marks an important milestone as we expand into the non-scheduled flight segment, supporting the unique demands of private and military aviation. We are honoured to be the ground handling partner of choice for Weststar and Sapura Aero and look forward to elevating the standard of handling in Malaysia.”

GTR’s new Private Jet Handling service will leverage the company’s extensive operational expertise and nationwide presence to deliver premium ground handling services tailored to the exacting requirements of private and military aviation. The service will initially be available at key airports across Malaysia, with plans for expansion in line with market demand.

The launch at LIMA 2025, Malaysia’s premier aerospace and maritime exhibition, underscores the strategic importance of this service expansion.
As the nation continues to develop its aviation infrastructure and capabilities, GTR’s entry into specialised handling services aligns with national objectives to enhance Malaysia’s position as a regional aviation hub.

 

 

