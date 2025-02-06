GRT Hotels & Resorts is delighted to unveil its exclusive summer meeting offers across four of its distinguished Radisson properties—Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai, Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay Mamallapuram, Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay, and Radisson Bengaluru City Centre. These offers are designed to provide meeting planners with seamless event experiences at some of the most sought-after destinations in South India.

Jit Bose, Vice President – Commercial, GRT Hotels & Resorts, emphasized the significance of these offers: “We are thrilled to launch these exclusive meeting offers, strategically designed to provide corporate planners with diverse venue options, outstanding hospitality, and exceptional value. By introducing these packages well in advance, we aim to give businesses and event organizers ample time to plan and customize their events with us.”

With a mix of urban city-center hotels and scenic beach resorts, these properties offer versatile meeting spaces, state-of-the-art facilities, and curated dining experiences that cater to corporate events, conferences, and incentive groups. Each venue provides a unique blend of business-friendly amenities and leisure opportunities, ensuring an inspiring environment for productive gatherings.

Exciting Benefits for Meeting Planners:

All-inclusive meeting packages tailored for corporate gatherings

World-class cuisine with customizable menus and themed dining options

Unique venues, from boardrooms and banquet halls to beachfront lawns and poolside settings

Radisson Rewards benefits for meeting planners and corporate bookers

Seamless planning support from our dedicated events team

With its signature blend of luxury, hospitality, and world-class service, GRT Hotels continues to be a trusted choice for corporate events and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) in South India.