 Hilton Appoints Tal Shefer as Senior Vice President of Brand Management, Asia Pacific

Hilton Appoints Tal Shefer as Senior Vice President of Brand Management, Asia Pacific

Appointments
Global

Hilton has announced the appointment of Tal Shefer as senior vice  president of Brand Management, Asia Pacific. The appointment underscores Hilton’s ongoing commitment to  strengthening its brand presence across Asia Pacific.

Shefer oversees Hilton’s brand strategy in Asia Pacific, driving growth across the company’s portfolio of brands. This  includes Hilton’s latest push in the luxury and lifestyle segment, where it plans to expand its current portfolio of over  160 trading properties by 50%, to more than 250 in the coming years.

A graduate of Hilton’s Elevator program, designed to offer a pathway to operational and commercial leadership roles  at hotels, Shefer’s career exemplifies Hilton’s culture of growth and opportunity. He has advanced through a series  of leadership roles across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), bringing over two decades of experience and  expertise in hotel management and brand operations to his new role.

Most recently, he served as vice president, Brand Operations, EMEA, where he oversaw all managed and franchised  hotel openings and transitions, playing a pivotal role in shaping the region’s focused service strategy across multiple  brands and markets. During his tenure, Shefer established a best-in-class hotel openings structure, and also led the  Hilton’s onboarding of more than 500 Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) properties globally, reinforcing its  value proposition at scale.

“Asia Pacific is a key engine of growth for Hilton, and Tal’s appointment is pivotal in ensuring we deliver on our  ambitious brand-led strategy in the region,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “With his deep  operational expertise and track record of delivering high performance, I’m confident that Tal will play an instrumental  role in accelerating our brand expansion and ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our owners  and guests.”

“I’m honored to take on this role at such an exciting time for Hilton in Asia Pacific. The region presents tremendous  potential, from the growing momentum in the luxury and lifestyle segment, to the consistent demand that we’ve  seen across our focused service brands,” said Tal Shefer, Senior Vice President, Brand Management, Asia Pacific.  “I look forward to working alongside our teams and partners to continue strengthening Hilton’s brand portfolio,  enhance guest experiences, and create long-term value for owners across these dynamic markets.”

 

