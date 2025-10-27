Ho Chi Minh City organises Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme

As the first-ever Global City Tourism Summit (GCTS) opened today, 27th October, in Busan, South Korea, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism deputy director Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu organised the Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme.
This new programme is built upon the developmental framework presented during the GCTS.
As such, this new programme aims to enhance the promotion of Ho Chi Minh City as a destination and Vietnam as a whole, expand cooperation relations, and update global tourism development trends.
It also aims to contribute to strengthening the relationship and fostering cooperation in culture, tourism, trade, and investment between Ho Chi Minh City and Busan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their relationship and cooperation relations.
Beyond mere promotion
The Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme isn’t just another promotional activity, but more of a strategic step affirming Ho Chi Minh City's position on the Asian and global tourism map.
Its key objectives include:
- Introducing and promoting the image of Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City tourism to the international community and tourism partners in Busan, South Korea;
- Engaging and exchanging insights on new global tourism development trends, particularly in innovation, technology applications (AI), sustainable tourism development, and cultural tourism branding, serving Ho Chi Minh City's tourism development orientation;
- Establishing and leveraging partnerships with Busan-based tourism entities to seek quality buyers for the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC) 2026; and
- Networking with Korean partners and TPO (Tourism Promotion Organization for Global Cities) members to discuss strategic directions and explore cooperation opportunities for developing Ho Chi Minh City's tourism industry in the near future.