 Ho Chi Minh City organises Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Ho Chi Minh City organises Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme

The program was organised within the framework of the first-ever Global City Tourism Summit in South Korea

Tourism Boards
Vietnam

As the first-ever Global City Tourism Summit (GCTS) opened today, 27th October, in Busan, South Korea, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism deputy director Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu organised the Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme.

This new programme is built upon the developmental framework presented during the GCTS.

As such, this new programme aims to enhance the promotion of Ho Chi Minh City as a destination and Vietnam as a whole, expand cooperation relations, and update global tourism development trends. 

It also aims to contribute to strengthening the relationship and fostering cooperation in culture, tourism, trade, and investment between Ho Chi Minh City and Busan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their relationship and cooperation relations.

Beyond mere promotion

The Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme isn’t just another promotional activity, but more of a strategic step affirming Ho Chi Minh City's position on the Asian and global tourism map.

Its key objectives include:

  • Introducing and promoting the image of Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City tourism to the international community and tourism partners in Busan, South Korea;
  • Engaging and exchanging insights on new global tourism development trends, particularly in innovation, technology applications (AI), sustainable tourism development, and cultural tourism branding, serving Ho Chi Minh City's tourism development orientation;
  • Establishing and leveraging partnerships with Busan-based tourism entities to seek quality buyers for the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC) 2026; and
  • Networking with Korean partners and TPO (Tourism Promotion Organization for Global Cities) members to discuss strategic directions and explore cooperation opportunities for developing Ho Chi Minh City's tourism industry in the near future.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Ho Chi Minh City organises Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme

The program was organised within the framework of the first-ever Global City Tourism Summit in South Korea

As the first-ever Global City Tourism Summit (GCTS) opened today, 27th October, in Busan, South Korea, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism deputy director Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu organised the Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme.

This new programme is built upon the developmental framework presented during the GCTS.

As such, this new programme aims to enhance the promotion of Ho Chi Minh City as a destination and Vietnam as a whole, expand cooperation relations, and update global tourism development trends. 

It also aims to contribute to strengthening the relationship and fostering cooperation in culture, tourism, trade, and investment between Ho Chi Minh City and Busan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their relationship and cooperation relations.

Beyond mere promotion

The Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme isn’t just another promotional activity, but more of a strategic step affirming Ho Chi Minh City's position on the Asian and global tourism map.

Its key objectives include:

  • Introducing and promoting the image of Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City tourism to the international community and tourism partners in Busan, South Korea;
  • Engaging and exchanging insights on new global tourism development trends, particularly in innovation, technology applications (AI), sustainable tourism development, and cultural tourism branding, serving Ho Chi Minh City's tourism development orientation;
  • Establishing and leveraging partnerships with Busan-based tourism entities to seek quality buyers for the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC) 2026; and
  • Networking with Korean partners and TPO (Tourism Promotion Organization for Global Cities) members to discuss strategic directions and explore cooperation opportunities for developing Ho Chi Minh City's tourism industry in the near future.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top