Ho Chi Minh City organises Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme

As the first-ever Global City Tourism Summit (GCTS) opened today, 27th October, in Busan, South Korea, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism deputy director Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu organised the Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme.

This new programme is built upon the developmental framework presented during the GCTS.

As such, this new programme aims to enhance the promotion of Ho Chi Minh City as a destination and Vietnam as a whole, expand cooperation relations, and update global tourism development trends.

It also aims to contribute to strengthening the relationship and fostering cooperation in culture, tourism, trade, and investment between Ho Chi Minh City and Busan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their relationship and cooperation relations.

Beyond mere promotion

The Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme isn’t just another promotional activity, but more of a strategic step affirming Ho Chi Minh City's position on the Asian and global tourism map.

Its key objectives include: