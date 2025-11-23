Ho Chi Minh City promotes Vietnamese tourism in Denmark

As a way of attracting high-spending international travellers, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism recently staged the Vietnam Tourism Promotion Programme in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday, 19th November.

Made possible through a collaboration with Vietnam Airlines, the event is a key tourism promotion activity aimed at showcasing an image of Vietnam as a dynamic, friendly, and culturally rich destination to international audiences, whilst officially announcing the launch of the direct flight route between Ho Chi Minh City and Copenhagen.

This is the first non-stop air service connecting Vietnam and Denmark, opening up new opportunities for tourism cooperation, trade, and cultural exchange between the two nations, as well as strengthening connections between Vietnam and Northern Europe.

Taking the show on the road

As part of the Copenhagen programme, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Vietnam Airlines, the Hanoi Department of Tourism, and the Saigontourist Group are co-hosting a tourism promotion roadshow, introducing the distinctive product ecosystem and signature travel experiences of the New Ho Chi Minh City, a dynamic, innovative, and globally integrated destination built on three key pillars:

Ho Chi Minh City – a financial, cultural, and international tourism center, representing creativity, a dynamic business environment, and premium urban experiences in the region;

Binh Duong Area – a center for industry and MICE tourism, developing high-quality products in convention, trade, exhibition, and business tourism, strengthening the link between the economy and the tourism sector;

Ba Ria – Vung Tau Area – a coastal economic and resort destination, renowned for beach tourism, water sports, and high-end leisure, enriching the city's tourism portfolio and expanding the visitor experience.

A new route to Europe

According to an official statement, Vietnam Airlines will officially launch its Ho Chi Minh City – Copenhagen route on 15th December, with a frequency of three round-trip flights per week operated by the modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The new route will reduce travel time between Vietnam and Denmark to approximately 12 hours, offering passengers a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

At the same time, this direct route marks a strategic step in Vietnam Airlines' expansion of its European network, serving as a key bridge for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between Vietnam and Northern Europe.

It likewise reaffirms Ho Chi Minh City's position as Vietnam's leading economic, cultural, and tourism hub, a vibrant regional destination and an aviation gateway connecting Southeast Asia with Europe.

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism deputy director Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu pointed out how the launch of the direct flight to Copenhagen holds special significance in reinforcing the City's role as Vietnam's international tourism gateway and its largest tourist reception center.

The new route will also create favourable conditions for expanding connections and attracting visitors from the Nordic market to Vietnam and vice versa.