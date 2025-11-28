Hong Kong’s Hotel Artz Fair 2025 draws to successful conclusion

The 2025 edition of Hong Kong’s Hotel Artz Fair concluded on Sunday, 23rd November, marking another successful celebration of art, culture, and imagination, and reaffirming its position as Asia’s premier boutique art experience.

Held at the Conrad Hong Kong from 21st to 23rd November, the Fair transformed hotel rooms into intimate art spaces.

Guests embarked on a unique journey, discovering diverse works from artists across 12 countries and regions, whilst engaging directly with creators.

This distinctive format fostered dialogue, interaction, and meaningful connections between art enthusiasts, collectors, artists, and gallerists.

Founders Garth Grierson and Terry Ma jointly remarked: “Hotel Artz Fair is built upon the success of its inaugural edition in 2024, it has again proven its role and positioning as a leading hotel art fair in Asia with several breakthroughs that underscored our deep commitment to nurturing Asia’s thriving art ecosystem.”

An homage to Basquiat

This year’s edition focused on Basquiat: Two Years, Four Moments, as envisioned by LG and Fingerprint.

The exhibition featured four rarely seen works by Jean‑Michel Basquiat (1960-1988) in collaboration with a private collector.

Yuri Han, managing director of LG Electronics Hong Kong, remarked: “We are delighted to collaborate with Hotel Artz Fair this time. Through the transparent screen of the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T, the animation seamlessly connects with the physical artwork behind it, creating a richly layered visual depth. This partnership not only demonstrates LG’s brand philosophy of integrating cutting-edge technology into art and daily life but also underscores our commitment to supporting the local art ecosystem and fostering cross-disciplinary collaborations.”

Han expressed gratitude to artist William Kan for enabling the organisers to delve deep into the dialogue on the myriad collaborative possibilities between technology and art.

Behind the screen, William Kan and Fingerprint used Swiss Droptix technology to create a work that added a third visual dimension, allowing audiences to experience how technology enriches art through layered light and imagery.

A gallery to view

The Fair also partnered with acclaimed British art adviser Tanya Baxter, recognized by Spear’s among the world’s top 500 art advisers.

Baxter noted: “Hotel rooms create an intimate ambiance and if you hang properly with the right artists like Tracey Emin, David Hockney, Pip Todd‑Warmoth, to Bridget Riley that it’s a mix of giving them information as well as an opportunity to buy limited editions or small works, so access into the art market starts all levels. I feel like there is so much potential for this art fair that is going really, it has legs and it’s going to fly and it was dealt with in a very professional way and very pleased to be part of it.”

Another highlight was the collaboration with Gabangel, presenting the historic debut partnership between Japan’s legendary ULTRAMAN and Hong Kong artist William Kan. Angelo Lee, director of Gabangel Limited, commented: “This is our first time participating in a hotel art fair. Our theme centres on Art Player Cards, and we are proud to have launched an officially licensed ULTRAMAN project, which sparked enthusiastic interaction and strong resonance among audiences. We are deeply grateful to the Organizer for their professional support, which allowed us to focus fully on the creative aspects. This experience has greatly strengthened our confidence, and we look forward to presenting more cross-disciplinary innovations and continuing to shine at future Hotel Artz Fairs.”

Australian muralist Jamie Torpey added: “This is my first time exhibiting in Hong Kong. I have a few commissions on the way and sold about five pieces so I would say it was a massive success. I have a lot more unfinished business in Hong Kong so I will definitely be back.”

Local photographer and gallery director Laurence Lai also reported strong results, selling over 20 works alongside two emerging talents and connecting with both high‑net‑worth collectors and art enthusiasts.

Baxter further praised the event’s organization by saying: “We were so thrilled with the organization of this Fair, they were more than helpful from the beginning, the press were very well organized, they got a good crowd of people coming in, steady flow all the time.”