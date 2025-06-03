Travel Daily Media

IATA CO2 Connect Integrated into the Amadeus Travel Platform 

Airlines and Aviation
Global
Representative Image

International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Amadeus are  integrating flight-specific emissions data from IATA CO2 Connect in the Amadeus Travel Platform. This will allow airlines, travel agents, corporate travel managers, and online platforms that request  IATA CO2 Connect data to provide travelers with a new source of trusted emissions data at the point  of booking.

IATA CO2 Connect uses real operational data, such as aircraft type-specific fuel consumption,  directly contributed by over 70 airlines and calculated using a globally standardized methodology.

"Our agreement with Amadeus will help fulfill traveler expectations for greater transparency as  airlines progress towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050. IATA surveys reveal that close to 90%  of passengers expect airlines or travel agents to provide carbon emission data for flights they have  booked. Yet, 79% highlight that the carbon calculations provided are not always consistent. Making  IATA CO2 Connect data available through the Amadeus platform will help users make more informed  travel decisions using accurate emissions data,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

ISO 14083 assurance 

The recent ISO 14083 assurance of IATA CO2 Connect aligns the emissions calculator with the  common methodology for the data collection and reporting of greenhouse gases across the  transport and logistics industry. This new ISO standard is expected to become the basis for the  Count Emissions EU regulatory proposal that will define the emissions calculations for all transport  modes in the European Union.

“More and more, travelers want to understand how their flight choices affect the environment. This is  important not just for personal travel, but also for corporations that need to track emissions and  comply with regulations. Amadeus provides its customers with access to emissions data and  calculations so that they, in turn, can help travelers make more informed decisions. We welcome the  integration of IATA’s CO2 Connect solution into the Amadeus Travel Platform.” adds Decius  Valmorbida, President, Travel, Amadeus.

Growing Number of IATA CO2 Connect Participants 

Air India, Thai Airways, Atlas Air, Batik Air Malaysia, Batik Air Indonesia, Lion Air and Thai Lion are  among the airlines to announce this week that they have joined the IATA CO2 Connect program,  bringing the total contributing airlines to 70 and putting the program on track to signing 100 airlines  by the end of 2025.

 

 

