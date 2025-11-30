IATA: Passenger demand growth up 6.6% in October 2025

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released its October 2025 global passenger demand report on Friday, 28th November.

Per the report, total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 6.6 percent compared to October 2024.

Meanwhile, total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 5.8 percent year-on-year, while the October load factor was at 84.6 percent.

International demand rose by 8.5 percent from where it was in October of last year, while capacity was up 7.1 percent year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.6 percent.

With regard to domestic passenger demand, numbers were up 3.4 percent from October 2024, with capacity up by 3.6 percent YoY and load factor at 84.6 percent.

According to IATA director-general Willie Walsh: “October was a strong month for air travel with demand up 6.6 percent on the previous year. Of particular note is the 4.5 percent international traffic growth for carriers based in North America which comes after several months of basically flat performance. The trends for the rest of the year look encouraging: scheduled seat capacity in November is set to expand 3.6 percent and in December by 4.7 percent. This points to strong demand for holiday travel and businesses looking to complete deals by the end of the year. Considering the uncertainty in the economic outlook for 2026, the resilience of demand for air travel, with the jobs and growth it brings, is a bright spot that governments should nurture with care.”

Regional breakdown for October 2025

International RPK growth climbed to 8.5 percent in October year-on-year, with double-digit growth in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. All regions except the Americas saw load factors improve.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 10.9% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 9.1% year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.4% (+1.4 ppt compared to October 2024). International traffic within Asia had a stellar performance, with traffic to/from China, Japan, and Vietnam experiencing particularly robust expansions, each exceeding 10% growth year-on-year.

European carriers had a 7.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 6.0% year-on-year, and the load factor was 86.5% (+1.2 ppt compared to October 2024).

North American carriers saw a 4.5% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 4.7% year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.2% (-0.1 ppt compared to October 2024). The trans-Atlantic corridor expanded by 3.8% year-on-year in October, a modest improvement over September’s 3.3% increase.

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 10.7% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 8.1% year-on-year, and the load factor was 82.5% (+2.0 ppt compared to October 2024). The Middle East’s strong growth is partly due to its low base a year ago, when geopolitical tensions disrupted traffic.

Latin American airlines saw a 7.2% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 8.2% year-on-year. The load factor was 84.6% (-0.8 ppt compared to October 2024).

African airlines saw a 7.3% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 5.3% year-on-year. The load factor was 74.1% (+1.4 ppt compared to October 2024).

Meanwhile, domestic RPK rose 3.4 percent over October 2024 and load factor fell by 0.1 ppt to 84.6 percent on the back of a 3.6 percent capacity expansion.

The US domestic market returned to modest growth after two months of contraction. Brazil’s domestic growth of 12.4 percent was the standout performance.