Ibis One Central, Novotel World Trade Centre, and Twine win at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Middle East

They were honoured for their outstanding contributions to hospitality and modern dining.

Ibis One Central, Novotel World Trade Centre, and Twine secured prestigious wins at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Middle East, recognised for their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering exceptional guest experiences, setting new benchmarks in their respective categories.

Affordable stays with elevated style

Ibis One Central, located next to the Dubai World Trade Centre, delivers more than just affordability; it redefines economy hospitality with bold design, elevated guest experiences, all whilst putting its commitment to sustainability and innovation at the forefront.

It has a signature dining concept, Wok & Co, that features a curated fusion of international and Asian flavours—a culinary experience that is rarely found amongst hotels in the economy category.

Additionally, Accor’s service culture philosophy guides all touchpoints from check-in to check-out, which ensures authentic interactions that go beyond service to create real human connection.

Moreover, by utilising real-time feedback and data, the hotel continually fine-tunes its service model to meet evolving guest needs. Behind the scenes, the team also plays a critical role. The hotel’s Employee Engagement Score of 9.6, paired with its Great Place to Work® certification, reflects a thriving culture that values empowerment and development.

Sustainability is a core pillar at Ibis One Central, demonstrated by its renewed Green Key Certification. The hotel has implemented a range of eco-friendly initiatives, including energy-efficient lighting, water filtration stations, waste segregation, comprehensive recycling programmes, and the complete elimination of single-use plastics from its operations.

All these efforts led to Ibis One Central recording a positive 6.6% growth over 2023 and a 14.6% increase over budget; as well as a Booking.com rating of 8.0.

Ibis One Central’s efforts in reshaping the expectations of budget-conscious travellers won the company the Economy Hotel of the Year - United Arab Emirates accolade.

Advancing midscale hospitality

Novotel World Trade Centre prides itself on its offerings that are tailored to the needs of business travellers, leisure guests, families, and long-stay visitors. From the moment guests arrive, they will be welcomed with an environment designed for comfort and that is empowered by technology and sustainability.

Guests’ journeys are surely enhanced with easy digital check-ins, live chat guest services, filtered water refill stations to eliminate single-use plastics, and free high-speed Wi-Fi for ALL – Accor Live Limitless members.

The hotel also has the ability to deliver premium-level service with midscale accessibility with its high-quality amenities, intuitive service, and a welcoming atmosphere that is both affordable and locally relevant. It also offers tools like a real-time guest request tracking system and an AI-powered food waste tracking system to reduce waste and promote responsible dining.

In 2024, Novotel World Trade Centre recorded impressive milestones, including a Reputation Performance Score (RPS) of 93.56, Booking.com Guest Review Score of 8.0, becoming certified as a Great Place to Work, and Green Key Certification for sustainability leadership.

Novotel World Trade Centre is a destination designed to support modern travellers’ goals. It is a space where thoughtful design, responsive service, and sustainability come together. With its innovation and service excellence, the hotel bagged the Midscale Hotel of the Year - United Arab Emirates category.

Innovative dining with purpose

Twine, A symphony of Mediterranean Flavours, is equipped with the culinary experience that combines Mediterranean soul and modern storytelling, scored the Hotel Restaurant of the Year - United Arab Emirates honour. Being in a city known for its vibrant food scene, Twine made itself stand out with its deep commitment to sustainable dining. This approach earned a well-deserved spot amongst Dubai’s most exciting new food and beverage concepts.

The restaurant serves as a refreshing alternative to conventional hotel dining with its thoughtful design, interactive service, and curated menus—aspects that create a space where every visit feels personal and every dish tells a story.

In Twine, guests are immediately met with warm wooden tones, plant décor, and soft, welcoming lighting. The restaurant’s use of interactive iPad menus, wooden board options, and QR-code storytelling adds a layer of engagement rarely found in traditional dining settings. This blend of human interaction and smart technology gives Twine its unique edge.

Meanwhile, when it comes to sustainability, Twine’s actionable and measurable efforts resulted in a 35% reduction in food waste. This was achieved through smart kitchen practices and zero-waste strategies. Additionally, ingredients are locally sourced, and the furniture and materials reflect eco-conscious choices.

On top of this, Twine recorded a 20% increase in repeat guests and a guest satisfaction score of 4.8 out of 5.

Twine is about intention. It's about creating food with heart, offering service with soul, and building a brand that resonates far beyond its walls.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Middle East spotlights the best hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators and travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology, projects, and initiatives. It serves as a platform to celebrate key players who redefine the standards in the travel industry.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Middle East is presented by Travel Daily Media Magazine. To view the full list of winners, click here. For more details, please contact Danica Avila at awardsmiddleeast@traveldailymedia.com.