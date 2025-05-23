Travel Daily Media

IDeaS Accelerates Growth in Greece

Revenue management solutions provider celebrates 426% YoY revenue increase amid landmark client wins

Hotel Technology
Greece
IDeaS, a SAS company and the world’s leading provider of hospitality revenue management software and services, reports record-breaking growth in Greece.

This rapid expansion is driven by a wave of strategic hotel partnerships and increasing demand for sophisticated solutions tailored to optimize revenues for properties of all sizes and operating models.

Between 2023 and 2024, IDeaS reported a 426% increase in year-on-year revenue, reflecting the company’s growing influence in southern Europe’s vibrant hospitality sector. Over this period, the business closed 27 new deals in Greece.

IDeaS’ growth aligns with Greece's tourism sector, which reached new heights in 2024, welcoming approximately 35.9 million international visitors and generating €21.7 billion in tourism revenue, surpassing previous records.1

The Athens market alone saw strong growth with average hotel occupancy reaching 78%, an 8.9% increase in the average daily rate (ADR) to €149.26, and an 11.4% rise in revenue per available room (RevPAR) to €116.48.2

Michael McCartan, area vice president, EMEA, IDeaS, said: “Our performance in Greece has been nothing short of extraordinary. The appetite for dynamic, technology driven revenue management strategies is growing fast, and our clients are seeing the results. We’re proud to support this transformation with solutions that empower hoteliers to adapt quickly, boost profitability, and elevate guest experiences.”

IDeaS’ growth in 2024 was anchored by a series of significant client acquisitions across the hospitality spectrum. These wins demonstrate the company’s ability to deliver tailored revenue management solutions to a wide variety of property types, from boutique and lifestyle accommodations to expansive resort groups and multi-property portfolios. This momentum has continued into 2025, with further additions strengthening IDeaS’ presence across both established and emerging markets.

As Greek hoteliers face rising operating costs, tighter lending conditions and a rapidly evolving digital distribution landscape, investment in revenue management technology is increasingly seen as a strategic necessity. By leveraging advanced demand forecasting to guide dynamic pricing, inventory, and distribution decisions—down to the room-type and market-segment level—operators gain the agility to respond to shifting market dynamics and drive more sustainable, long-term growth.

 

 

