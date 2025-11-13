Immfly strengthens partnership with China Airlines

Digital onboard solutions provider Immfly recently strengthened its strategic partnership with China Airlines to digitise and elevate its passenger experience.

The now two-year-long collaboration extended to cover over ten Airbus 330 aircraft that will feature Immfly’s advanced W-IFE system, building on the exceptional success of the initial deployment on China Airlines' Boeing 737-800s.

This five-year agreement further cements Immfly’s growing presence in Asia, expanding its pioneering digital platform in the Taiwanese market.

According to Immfly co-founder Pablo Linz: "In an era when digitalization is essential, we offer an advanced, modular solution that empowers airlines to evolve their digital strategy at their own pace while unlocking new revenue opportunities. From the passenger’s perspective, the experience is immediately elevated by offering easy access to movies, music, magazines, and online shopping through their phones or tablets.”

Through this expanded partnership, China Airlines and Immfly continue to set new standards in passenger experience, delivering innovative digital services that redefine comfort and engagement in the skies.

The Immfly difference

Immfly’s unique solution not only delivers premium entertainment content, including the latest cinematic releases, but also integrates comprehensive retail solutions, all accessible through a customisable modular interface tailored to the demands of modern travellers.

In a statement, China Airlines officials said: “Based on our operational experience with the 738 fleet, mobile streaming is undoubtedly the preferred choice for the new generation of travelers with an utilisation rate of up to 90 percent so far this year. We have therefore decided to seamlessly transplant this mature solution to the A330 fleet as well. The move will not only represent a new milestone in the digital transformation of China Airlines but also fulfill our commitment on low-carbon and sustainable cabins.”

Two years ago, China Airlines became a pioneer in Taiwan’s aviation industry by partnering with Immfly to introduce the Fantasy Sky Wireless Entertainment System across its B737 fleet.

This forward-thinking collaboration brought a cutting-edge digital platform to Taiwan, seamlessly integrating entertainment, connectivity, and retail services accessible on any onboard personal device.