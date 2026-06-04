India leads in domestic travel trend for 2026

Indian travellers are showing a strong preference for domestic holidays in 2026, with 60% planning to vacation within the country, according to the Allianz Partners Global Travel Confidence Index. This figure significantly exceeds the global average of 42%, highlighting a shift towards local travel amidst rising costs and geopolitical uncertainties.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos, included 11,010 respondents from 10 countries, revealing that 87% of Indians intend to travel this summer, well above the global average of 74%. Despite economic pressures, Indian travellers prioritise holidays, reflecting the importance of travel for wellbeing and leisure.

Rising travel costs are influencing behaviour, with 76% of Indian travellers reducing non-essential spending to afford trips. Additionally, 85% are likely to purchase travel insurance, citing peace of mind and protection against disruptions as key reasons.

Experience-led travel is gaining traction, with 75% of Indian travellers planning to attend concerts and festivals. The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in travel planning is also on the rise, with 82% of Indians utilising AI tools for vacation planning.

Charu Kaushal, Managing Director at Allianz Partners India, noted, “Indian travellers continue to demonstrate strong confidence and enthusiasm for travel. Today’s travellers are more value-conscious, digitally enabled and experience-driven.”

The findings underscore a growing trend towards domestic travel and the increasing role of technology in shaping travel decisions, as well as a heightened focus on safety and preparedness

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.