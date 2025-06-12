IndiGo announces direct flights to Almaty, Tashkent, and Tbilisi

IndiGo is set to enhance its international capacity to Central Asia with the launch of direct flights to three key destinations: Almaty, Tashkent, and Tbilisi. Starting July 1, 2025, IndiGo will commence operations from Mumbai to Almaty, followed by flights to Tashkent from August 01, 2025, and to Tbilisi from August 02, 2025. The airline will operate four weekly flights to both Tashkent and Almaty, and three weekly flights to Tbilisi, significantly enhancing connectivity between India and the growing markets of Central Asia.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said: "Building on the success of our Delhi – Central Asia routes, we are extremely pleased to announce direct flights to Almaty, Tashkent and Tbilisi from Mumbai, reinforcing our commitment to connecting India to the world. These routes will further enhance accessibility to these culturally rich destinations, fostering global connections and enriching tourism. At IndiGo, we anticipate the ever-evolving passenger needs and strive to offer seamless, direct, and reliable travel options.”

The new routes are set to boost tourism, trade, and people-to-people ties, while offering customers more travel options across the region. IndiGo had launched flights to these cities from Delhi in 2023, and this move marks another step in the airline’s commitment to expanding its international footprint and meeting the rising demand for international travel.

Mumbai: Bollywood Diva City

Mumbai is the financial capital of India and one of the most populous cities in the world. Located on the west coast along the Arabian Sea, Mumbai is the epicentre of the Hindi film industry and a thriving hub for commerce, fashion, and entertainment. The city’s iconic landmarks, such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and the UNESCO-listed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, reflect its historical significance while its modern skyscrapers and bustling streets and markets capture its rich and dynamic spirit. With its electrifying pace, cultural diversity, and timeless charm, Mumbai promises an unforgettable journey. The airline connects Mumbai to over 75 destinations on its network with over 1300 weekly departures.

Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, is a vibrant blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and modern sophistication. Nestled at the foothills of the Trans-Ili Alatau mountains, it offers scenic landscapes, ski resorts, and outdoor adventure year-round. Once a key stop on the ancient Silk Road, Almaty is now emerging as a regional business and tourism hub, with world-class infrastructure, thriving cafés, and a cosmopolitan charm that appeals to millennials and families alike. Its rising popularity among Indian travelers is driven by its unique mix of affordability, visa-free access, and growing awareness on social media as an offbeat yet accessible destination. From alpine escapes to bustling bazaars, Almaty offers a refreshing alternative to mainstream international cities.

Tashkent memoirs of the Silk Route

Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, is a vibrant metropolis that serves as a key political, economic, and cultural hub of Central Asia. Known for its Soviet-era landmarks, bustling bazaars, and proximity to historic cities like Samarkand and Bukhara—both UNESCO World Heritage Sites and major stops on the ancient Silk Road—Tashkent attracts travelers interested in history, architecture, and regional cuisine. The city is also home to the famous Khast Imam Complex and Chorsu Bazaar. As Uzbekistan pursues economic reforms and regional integration, Tashkent is emerging as a business and education center, with growing international collaborations and conferences. Enhanced air connectivity is expected to support tourism growth and open new avenues for trade and investment in one of Central Asia’s fastest-growing economies.

Tbilisi bridges Europe and Asia

Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, is a dynamic city that bridges Europe and Asia, offering visitors a unique mix of medieval charm and contemporary lifestyle. With its winding old town, eclectic architecture, vibrant arts scene, and scenic backdrop of the Caucasus Mountains, Tbilisi has become a magnet for global tourists seeking authentic yet accessible travel experiences. Iconic attractions include the Narikala Fortress, the sulphur baths of Abanotubani, and the historic Metekhi Church overlooking the Kura River. Georgia has also positioned itself as an emerging hub for wine tourism, tech start-ups, and digital nomads due to its open visa policy and low cost of living. With increasing direct international flights, Tbilisi is becoming a focal point for regional tourism, international business, and cultural exchange.

Flight Schedule: