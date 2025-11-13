 IndiGo Commences Direct Flights Between Kolkata and Siem Reap

IndiGo Commences Direct Flights Between Kolkata and Siem Reap

Airlines and Aviation
India

IndiGo has commenced direct flights between Kolkata and Siem Reap, becoming the first Indian carrier to directly connect India to Cambodia. The thrice weekly flights, operated using IndiGo’s Airbus A320neo aircraft, further solidifies the airline’s international network, as it connects India with strategic markets across the ASEAN region and beyond. Siem Reap is IndiGo’s 46th international destination and 140th overall destination in its growing network.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo, said: “We are glad to launch our inaugural flight to Siem Reap, IndiGo’s 46th international destination, that not only expands our network across Southeast Asia but also enhances our global connectivity from our Kolkata hub. This new service is India’s first direct air link to Cambodia operated by an Indian carrier, and we believe it will play a vital role in fostering deeper ties between India and the ASEAN region. As we continue to build bridges across Asia’s dynamic economies and cultural destinations, this new route reflects IndiGo’s commitment to connecting people, cultures, and opportunities.”

As Cambodia’s second-largest city and the gateway to the iconic Angkor Wat, Siem Reap offers travelers a direct route into the heart of Southeast Asia’s cultural heritage. With Indian tourist interest on the rise and simplified entry through Visa on Arrival and e-Visa options, IndiGo’s new direct flight from Kolkata is set to make travel even more convenient, further boosting tourism and strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

 

Schedule of Flights between Kolkata and Siem Reap, Effective 13 November 2025

Sector Flight no. Days of Operation Departure Arrival
Kolkata - Siem Reap 6E 1655 Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays 01:50 06:20
Siem Reap - Kolkata 6E 1656 Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays 07:20 08:55
*All timings are in local time zones; exact timings may differ on the respective days of operation

 

 

 

 

