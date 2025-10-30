 IndiGo launches Bengaluru–Riyadh direct flights from 16 November 2025

IndiGo launches Bengaluru–Riyadh direct flights from 16 November 2025

Airlines and Aviation
India
Riyadh city towers in Saudi Arabia KAFD

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, announced the launch of direct flights between Bengaluru and Riyadh, starting 16 November 2025. IndiGo will operate its Airbus A320 aircraft on this new route, offering affordable and seamless connectivity for travellers. Riyadh is the second city in Saudi Arabia, after Jeddah, to be directly connected to India’s technology hub.

IndiGo currently connects India with four key cities in Saudi Arabia – Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Madinah – along with a growing network across the Middle East. The addition of the Bengaluru–Riyadh route further strengthens IndiGo’s presence in the region. This expansion supports the increasing demand driven by business travel, trade, workforce movement, and tourism between India and the Middle East.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Sales, IndiGo, said: As Saudi Arabia’s capital and a key hub for trade and investment, Riyadh is significant for IndiGo to strengthen air connectivity with India. This new route from Bengaluru marks IndiGo’s fourth non-stop connection to Riyadh, after Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. It will enhance accessibility for business and workforce from the region while reinforcing IndiGo’s growing network across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. With this launch, we continue our focus on expanding international connectivity and making travel more convenient.

Bookings are now open on IndiGo website (www.goIndiGo.in), the IndiGo mobile app, and across authorized travel partners.

Schedule of Flights between Bengaluru and Riyadh Effective 16 November 2025

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival
Bengaluru-Riyadh 6E 0053 Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday 22:05 01:20 (+1)
Riyadh-Bengaluru 6E 0054 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday 02:20 09:15
*All timings are in local time zones; exact timings may differ on the respective days of operation

**Subject to regulatory approvals

***(+1) indicates next day arrival

 

 

