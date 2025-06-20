 IndiGo Launches direct flights from Hindon airport to 8 cities across India

IndiGo Launches direct flights from Hindon airport to 8 cities across India

Starting 20 July  IndiGo will operate from two airports in the National Capital Region (NCR)

Airlines and Aviation
India

IndiGo has announced the launch of direct flights from Hindon, Uttar Pradesh, underscoring its commitment to making air travel even more accessible to its customers. Effective 20 July 2025, the airline will commence direct operations from Hindon to eight cities across India, namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna, and Varanasi. Hindon marks IndiGo’s 93rd domestic and 136th overall station and is the second airport that the airline connects in the National Capital Region (NCR). IndiGo currently operates over 1500 weekly departures from Delhi, connecting over 85 destinations on its network.

For residents of Ghaziabad, East Delhi and other parts of Western Uttar Pradesh, the launch of these flights brings greater convenience and more travel options, boosting regional connectivity. The new direct connections will provide seamless access to major commercial and cultural hubs across India, fostering trade, tourism, and regional growth.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said: We are pleased to announce seamless connections from yet another Domestic airport – Hindon, in the National Capital Region. Our expansion into Hindon is a strategic move offering an additional gateway for millions in the wider catchment area. With over 70 weekly departures to eight key cities, our endeavour is to increase travel convenience, drive business mobility and foster economic growth. The ever- developing airport infrastructure in India allows us to provide convenient flight options and enhanced connections.”

 Hindon, located in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, is a rapidly developing urban and industrial hub within the National Capital Region. Known for its strategic location and proximity to major economic zones like Noida and East Delhi, Hindon serves as a crucial point for commerce and connectivity. The region is characterized by a dynamic mix of industrial estates, educational institutions, and burgeoning residential areas, reflecting its significant contribution to the economic landscape of Uttar Pradesh. With the presence of the Hindon Air Force Station, it also holds strategic importance. This new air connectivity will further catalyze the region's growth, offering its residents and businesses enhanced access to India's diverse cultural and economic centers.

Flight Schedule:

 

Flight No. Origin Destination Frequency Effective Departure Arrival
6E 2561 Bengaluru Hindon Daily 20-Jul-25 4:20 6:55
6E 2562 Hindon Bengaluru Daily 20-Jul-25 7:50 10:25
6E 2582 Bengaluru Hindon Daily 20-Jul-25 9:35 12:10
6E 2581 Hindon Bengaluru Daily 20-Jul-25 13:00 15:40
6E 2588 Kolkata Hindon Daily 20-Jul-25 5:50 8:00
6E 2589 Hindon Kolkata Daily 20-Jul-25 8:50 11:00
6E 2517 Mumbai Hindon Daily 20-Jul-25 7:40 9:40
6E 5091 Hindon Mumbai Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sun 20-Jul-25 18:00 20:15
6E 2567 Ahmedabad Hindon Daily 20-Jul-25 8:55 10:25
6E 2568 Hindon Ahmedabad Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun 20-Jul-25 17:35 19:05
6E 2568 Hindon Ahmedabad Sun 20-Jul-25 11:10 12:40
6E 2573 Patna Hindon Daily 20-Jul-25 10:00 11:40
6E 2553 Hindon Patna Daily 20-Jul-25 12:30 14:10
6E 2571 Hindon Varanasi Daily 20-Jul-25 10:30 11:45
6E 2590 Varanasi Hindon Daily 20-Jul-25 11:55 13:20
6E 2578 Chennai Hindon Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sun 20-Jul-25 12:05 14:50
6E 2579 Hindon Chennai Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sun 20-Jul-25 15:40 18:20
6E 2558 Hindon Indore Daily 20-Jul-25 14:10 15:30
6E 2559 Indore Hindon Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sun 20-Jul-25 16:00 17:20

 

 

