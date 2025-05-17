IndiGo rolls out ‘Plan Ahead Sale’

IndiGo announces the ‘Plan Ahead Sale’, offering unbeatable deals on both domestic and international flights, along with attractive discounts on popular 6E add-ons. The offer is valid for bookings made between 14 May and 18 May, 2025, for travel between 1 June and 15 September, 2025.

This special sale is designed to encourage early planners to book their upcoming summer trips well in advance. Customers can avail all-inclusive one-way domestic fares starting from INR 1,199, and international fares starting at INR 4,599, across all booking channels, including IndiGo’s official website (www.goIndiGo.in) and mobile app.

In addition to discounted fares, the sale includes value-packed offers on IndiGo’s popular ancillary services such as:

Free seat selection on bookings of 2 customers or more on select sectors

Up to 50% off on select 6E add-ons, including Fast Forward, 6E Prime, and pre-paid excess baggage

10% off on pre-booked meals

IndiGo continues to enhance the travel experience by combining affordability with comfort and convenience, making this the perfect opportunity for customers to plan and fly smarter.