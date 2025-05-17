Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

IndiGo rolls out ‘Plan Ahead Sale’

Domestic fares starting at INR 1,199 and International fares starting at INR 4,599

Airlines and Aviation
India

IndiGo announces the ‘Plan Ahead Sale’, offering unbeatable deals on both domestic and international flights, along with attractive discounts on popular 6E add-ons. The offer is valid for bookings made between 14 May and 18 May, 2025, for travel between 1 June and 15 September, 2025.

This special sale is designed to encourage early planners to book their upcoming summer trips well in advance. Customers can avail all-inclusive one-way domestic fares starting from INR 1,199, and international fares starting at INR 4,599, across all booking channels, including IndiGo’s official website (www.goIndiGo.in) and mobile app.

In addition to discounted fares, the sale includes value-packed offers on IndiGo’s popular ancillary services such as:

  • Free seat selection on bookings of 2 customers or more on select sectors
  • Up to 50% off on select 6E add-ons, including Fast Forward, 6E Prime, and pre-paid excess baggage
  • 10% off on pre-booked meals

IndiGo continues to enhance the travel experience by combining affordability with comfort and convenience, making this the perfect opportunity for customers to plan and fly smarter.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

IndiGo rolls out ‘Plan Ahead Sale’

IndiGo announces the ‘Plan Ahead Sale’, offering unbeatable deals on both domestic and international flights, along with attractive discounts on popular 6E add-ons. The offer is valid for bookings made between 14 May and 18 May, 2025, for travel between 1 June and 15 September, 2025.

This special sale is designed to encourage early planners to book their upcoming summer trips well in advance. Customers can avail all-inclusive one-way domestic fares starting from INR 1,199, and international fares starting at INR 4,599, across all booking channels, including IndiGo’s official website (www.goIndiGo.in) and mobile app.

In addition to discounted fares, the sale includes value-packed offers on IndiGo’s popular ancillary services such as:

  • Free seat selection on bookings of 2 customers or more on select sectors
  • Up to 50% off on select 6E add-ons, including Fast Forward, 6E Prime, and pre-paid excess baggage
  • 10% off on pre-booked meals

IndiGo continues to enhance the travel experience by combining affordability with comfort and convenience, making this the perfect opportunity for customers to plan and fly smarter.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

slot thailand