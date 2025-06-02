Travel Daily Media

IndiGo signs MoU with Airbus

To double its wide-body order from 30 to 60 Firm Airbus A350-900 aircraft

Airlines and Aviation
India

IndiGo announces further strengthening of its fleet by signing an MoU with Airbus to enlarge its wide-body aircraft order by converting 30 aircraft of its purchase rights for 70 aircraft into a firm order. This is yet another step in defining the airline’s long-term plans of international expansion.

Last year in April 2024, IndiGo took the strategic decision to induct widebody aircraft in its fleet by placing a firm order for 30 A350-900 aircraft, with purchase rights for an additional 70 aircraft. The original order’s deliveries are expected to start in 2027.

This strategic move will enable IndiGo to spread its wings further and expand its long-haul international network, connecting Indian metros to different parts of the world. With this, it will create more travel options for its customers to new international destinations and also enable more flights to the hubs of its partner airlines.

IndiGo’s Airbus A350-900 aircraft will be powered by Rolls Royce’s Trent XWB engine. The mission capability of this aircraft, coupled with the efficiency of the Trent XWB engine, will offer IndiGo unprecedented optionality and reach as it embarks on the next stage of its wonderful journey of addressing the rapidly evolving needs of the Indian market and our nation.

In March 2025, IndiGo began preparing for its long-haul operations with the introduction of six temporarily leased wide body aircraft, deliveries of which will be concluded by 2026.

India is the world’s third largest aviation market today. With the Government’s commitment to ensure India comes into her own on the world stage of aviation leadership by building cutting-edge infrastructure and developing the country into a global aviation hub, the opportunity is one of enormous growth.

 

