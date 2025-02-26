IndiGo as part of its internationalisation strategy, will commence operations with its recently inducted wide body aircraft on the Delhi- Bangkok route. In view of the growing demand for air travel, the induction of a temporarily leased Boeing B787- 9 wide body aircraft from Norse Atlantic comes ahead of IndiGo’s delivery of XLRs in FY2026 and A350s in 2027.

Taking the promise of ‘India by IndiGo’ further, the airline is proud to partner with iconic Indian brands, bringing the best of India to the world. This flight will feature IndiGoStretch and customers can enjoy specially curated meals by Oberoi Catering Services’ expert chefs, paired with exclusively designed beverages by Sula Vineyards, India’s homegrown brand. This collaboration marks the beginning of IndiGo’s journey to take forth India’s diverse and innovative brands to a global audience.

Announcing the development, Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo says: “As India’s aviation sector undergoes rapid transformation to keep pace with unprecedented growth in demand for travel, IndiGo is well-positioned to lead this expansion. The early induction of our wide body aircraft marks a significant milestone in our journey. Starting between Delhi and Bangkok, we intend to shift to Europe from mid-Summer. We are thrilled to introduce the comfort of IndiGoStretch on our regional international route, after the positive and encouraging feedback domestically. Our roots and fundamentals are Indian but increasingly, the world is where we operate. As a proud Indian brand IndiGo believes in great Indian brands supporting each other in going global. In line with our promise of India by IndiGo, we are committed to partner with the best-in-class Indian brands such as the Oberoi Catering Services, Sula and others for extending premium services to IndiGoStretch customers.”

Earlier this year, IndiGo entered into damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for a Boeing 787-9 aircraft. IndiGo will continue exploring opportunities to contract additional aircraft.

The wide body aircraft boasts a spacious double-aisle design, featuring 56 IndiGoStretch seats in a comfortable 2x3x2 configuration, with an impressive 43-inch seat pitch. The economy class offers 282 seats in a 3x3x3 configuration, providing a generous 31-inch seat pitch for a relaxed travel experience.

In mid-November 2024, IndiGo launched a tailor-made business class product called IndiGoStretch on India’s busiest and business routes. On the Delhi-Bangkok route, IndiGoStretch’s customers can enjoy complimentary benefits like priority check-in, anytime boarding, advance seat selection, and zero convenience fee. They will also get additional baggage allowance starting from 30 kgs in check-in and one bag weighing up to 12 kgs in the cabin.

Starting today, these flights will be available for bookings on IndiGo’s direct channels as well as aggregator websites.

*Schedule: Starting March 1st, 2025

Flight Number Frequency Origin Destination Departure Time (LT) Arrival Time (LT) 6E 1053 Daily Delhi Bangkok 10:00 15:45 6E 1054 Daily Bangkok Delhi 17:45 20:55

*Subject to regulatory approval