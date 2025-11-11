Indonesian travel firm Dwidayatour enters partnership with WebBeds

WebBeds announced a new strategic partnership with Indonesian travel management company Dwidayatour.

The partnership aims to drive visitor arrivals from Indonesia to Singapore and deliver added value to Dwidayatour partners in both countries.

Indonesia remains one of Singapore’s top three source markets, and WebBeds identified a strategic opportunity to support its hotel partners in the Lion City by helping them to capture a larger share of this demand through trusted distribution alliances.

WebBeds president in APAC KS Sun said of the agreement: “Dwidayatour is one of our key distribution partners in Indonesia, and this collaboration allows both sides to deliver greater value. By connecting Dwidayatour’s strong retail and online presence with Singapore’s leading hotels, we’re helping Indonesian travellers to discover more reasons to visit Singapore and supporting our hotel partners’ growth in this important market.”

Dwidayatour chief operating officer Hendri Yapto likewise commented: “Through our successful partnership with WebBeds, we continue to be able to provide our guests with more competitive and diverse travel options. By leveraging their strong industry relationships and destination marketing prowess, we are uniquely positioned to highlight the best of Singapore, and ensure an unforgettable experience.”

Exclusive access

Through this partnership, Indonesian travellers will gain exclusive access to special discounts at a handpicked collection of leading hotels in Singapore.

Running from now until March 2026, the campaign will feature online and offline activations promoting Singapore as a top leisure and cruise hub for Indonesian visitors.

The collaboration forms part of WebBeds’ broader strategy to empower destination and hotel marketing through strong localised distribution networks.

Tailored for memorable city escapes and cruise holidays, these exceptional offers are available exclusively through Dwidayatour’s extensive network of 55 branches nationwide.

This will also enable Dwidayatour’s millions of existing customers to access an expanded portfolio of Singapore travel products, featuring exclusive rates that can be seamlessly bundled with its Fly+Cruise offerings and FIT packages.

On the other hand, participating Singapore hotels will benefit from widespread exposure across Dwidayatour’s extensive online and offline channels, including its website, retail outlets, and digital marketing platforms.

These hotels will also enjoy increased visibility across Dwidayatour’s multi-channel ecosystem, including its digital platforms, retail outlets, and social media channels, broadening their exposure to Indonesia’s vast outbound travel sector.