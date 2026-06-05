 InterLnkd unveils NEXORA for inflight ancillary sales

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Airlines and Aviation
Global

InterLnkd has launched NEXORA, a new white-label solution designed to help airlines and inflight connectivity partners convert onboard dwell time into ancillary sales opportunities. This innovative platform was unveiled today, aiming to leverage the significant captive attention window during flights to boost revenue.

NEXORA integrates seamlessly as an upsell layer within inflight portals, extending the technology behind InterLnkd’s AirMall to the broader ancillary market. By combining InterLnkd’s merchant network with a partner’s supplier relationships, NEXORA curates and ranks offers into a single stream tailored to each passenger. Factors such as route, cabin class, loyalty tier, and dwell time are used to present the most likely offers to convert.

Barry Klipp, CEO of InterLnkd, highlighted the untapped potential of inflight sales, noting that “almost none of the $135bn travellers spend on ground ancillaries is converted in the air today.” He emphasised that NEXORA’s model continuously learns to optimise offer placements, ensuring the most effective offers are presented to passengers.

The solution supports various commercial setups and connectivity models, functioning with both full inflight Wi-Fi and closed onboard networks. It offers multiple pre-integrated supply categories, including retail, experiences, and dining, allowing partners to earn revenue from conversions and sponsored offers.

InterLnkd, recognised for its innovation in the travel tech industry, continues to enhance ancillary revenue streams for airlines and travel providers with its dynamic solutions

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Airlines and Aviation | Global | Technology | Travel related Products
Tag:AirMall | Barry Klipp | InterLnkd | NEXORA

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InterLnkd unveils NEXORA for inflight ancillary sales

InterLnkd has launched NEXORA, a new white-label solution designed to help airlines and inflight connectivity partners convert onboard dwell time into ancillary sales opportunities. This innovative platform was unveiled today, aiming to leverage the significant captive attention window during flights to boost revenue.

NEXORA integrates seamlessly as an upsell layer within inflight portals, extending the technology behind InterLnkd’s AirMall to the broader ancillary market. By combining InterLnkd’s merchant network with a partner’s supplier relationships, NEXORA curates and ranks offers into a single stream tailored to each passenger. Factors such as route, cabin class, loyalty tier, and dwell time are used to present the most likely offers to convert.

Barry Klipp, CEO of InterLnkd, highlighted the untapped potential of inflight sales, noting that “almost none of the $135bn travellers spend on ground ancillaries is converted in the air today.” He emphasised that NEXORA’s model continuously learns to optimise offer placements, ensuring the most effective offers are presented to passengers.

The solution supports various commercial setups and connectivity models, functioning with both full inflight Wi-Fi and closed onboard networks. It offers multiple pre-integrated supply categories, including retail, experiences, and dining, allowing partners to earn revenue from conversions and sponsored offers.

InterLnkd, recognised for its innovation in the travel tech industry, continues to enhance ancillary revenue streams for airlines and travel providers with its dynamic solutions

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Airlines and Aviation | Global | Technology | Travel related Products
Tag:AirMall | Barry Klipp | InterLnkd | NEXORA

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
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