ITDC unites 25 PSUs to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, 2025 at The Ashok, New Delhi 

In a pioneering initiative, India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), a PSU under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, marked the International Day of Yoga 2025 by organising a rejuvenating yoga session in collaboration with Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) at The Ashok, New Delhi. Led by expert instructors from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), the grand event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance, 25 PSUs, and over 100 attendees.

Following the global theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’, the event stood out as a powerful reminder that wellness transcends organisational boundaries.

Chairpersons, Managing Directors, and senior officials from Central PSUs including, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. ( BPCL), Cement Corporation of India Ltd. (CCIL), Electronics Corporation of India Ltd. (ECIL), National Divyangjan Finance & Development Corporation (NDFC), National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), NBCC, ITI and NSFDC, amongst others, graced the event with their presence. NHPC’s participation, in particular, symbolised the confluence of environmental stewardship and holistic well-being, resonating deeply with this year’s theme.

Mugdha Sinha, IAS, Managing Director, ITDC, reflected on the deeper meaning of the International Day of Yoga: “Yoga is not merely a physical discipline; it is a quiet revolution rooted in self-awareness, balance, and collective well-being. This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ powerfully underscores the deep interconnection between our individual wellness and environmental harmony. As leaders from various PSUs unite on the same platform today, we are reminded that true progress begins with inner harmony and shared purpose.”

Thanking all the participants, she added: “This initiative embodies the ‘whole of CPSE approach,’ where all Central Public Sector Enterprises unite in pursuit of a shared wellness objective. By integrating Yoga into our institutional ethos, we’re not only nurturing healthier individuals but also contributing to a more resilient and mindful nation. We are thankful to SCOPE for partnering with ITDC for this first of its kind inclusive event on International Day of Yoga. We also thank MDNIY, Ministry of AYUSH for providing the expert resource for the event’s yoga session.”

Adding to the spirit of collaboration, K. P. Mahadevaswamy, Chairman, SCOPE, and Chairman & Managing Director, NBCC, said: "Today, seeing so many PSU leaders come together in the spirit of unity and mindfulness reaffirms our belief that wellness must be at the

heart of leadership and governance. SCOPE is proud to collaborate with ITDC to nurture a culture where soul, mind and body wellbeing becomes integral to the employees of Public sector Undertakings."

This celebration forms part of ITDC’s broader mission to integrate wellness-centric practices across the public sector, fostering healthier lifestyles and more mindful workplaces. The Ashok, ITDC’s flagship property, not only hosted the event but reaffirmed its legacy as a space where purpose meets presence, and leadership meets introspection.