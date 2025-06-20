ITE Hong Kong 2025 deemed successful by industry professionals

One of Asia’s largest travel trade events, ITE Hong Kong, successfully ran its fifth live edition since 2021 from 12th to 15th June in Halls 1A to 1E of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC.)

This year’s event was attended by a greater number of visitors than its most recent past editions, 90 percent of whom were from overseas.

Aside from the exhibition featuring a number of airlines, hospitality providers, and travel agencies, participants also had the opportunity to attend 135 diverse trade and industry seminars, some of which were open to the general public.

The event’s opening ceremony of 12th June was officiated by ITE’s guest of honour, Hong Kong secretary for culture, sports, and tourism Rosanna Law Shuk Pui.

A significant turnout

Per records. 502 exhibitors from 64 nations were in attendance at ITE Hong Kong 2025, a third of whom came from within the greater Asian region.

It is estimated that around 88 percent of this year’s exhibitors came from overseas.

The event’s trade days opened their doors to 7,626 buyers and trade visitors, up 8.6 percent from last year’s turnout.

While 46 percent was made up of Hong Kong locals, 33 percent were from the Chinese Mainland and 20.2 percent from elsewhere.

Interactive developments

Several developments kept up the momentum for growth and quality enhancements at this year’s ITE Hong Kong.

Products in Travel Mart, a fairly new addition to the event’s attractions, were developed from ideas discovered whilst travelling.

The Travel Mart also sought to invite young travellers to reimagine the meaning and possibilities of travel from new perspectives.

For younger attendees, around 20 teams participated in the Kids’ Cosplay Catwalk, and winners were elected via onsite and online polling which drew hundreds of LIKEs weeks prior to the event.

Thanks to these new additions, more Gen Z and young parents were in attendance at ITE, reflecting the shift in the global travellers profile to much younger individuals.

Meeting up for success

At ITE’s Business Matching sessions, buyers met sellers at a single venue which allowed for more efficient networking among participants.

This year’s session involved 35 buyers and 33 sellers, several of whom laid down groundwork for collaborations down the line.

With regard to this year’s B2B programme, the event offered an industry forum on sustainability, on top of the annual prize presentation ceremony, as well as presentations by national and regional tourism authorities seeking to promote key destinations.

With all that said, ITE Hong Kong proved itself to be a great networking and sourcing platform for various travel products, suppliers, trends, and ideas for the Asian travel trade as a whole.