Japan foreign arrivals up 28.5 percent in April 2025

The increase was spurred on by the spring holidays and a weaker yen

Tourism
Japan

The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) released its monthly arrivals report for April yesterday, 21st May.

According to the report, foreign arrivals in the country showed a year-on-year increase of 28.5 percent, a record-breaking 3.91 million within April alone.

In an accompanying statement, the JNTO explained: “Spring cherry blossom season boosted demand for visits to Japan in many markets, as in the previous month, and overseas travel demand increased in some Asian countries, in Europe, the US and Australia to coincide with the Easter holidays.”

Rising numbers

The JNTO report also shows that, in the first trimester of 2025, Japan has already welcomed 14.4 million foreign visitors, reflecting a 24.5 increase from the figure seen on 30th April 2024.

Likewise, the April total has surpassed that of January 2025 which saw the entry of 3.78 million visitors; April is also the first month to exceed 3.9 million arrivals.

While JNTO experts cited the spring holidays as a factor for the increase, they also pointed out how the weakened yen has contributed significantly to the influx of foreign visitors.

Indeed, national tourism figures released at the end of January 2025 show that a total of 36.8 million foreign travellers made their way to Japan in 2024.

