ANA Holdings Inc recently ordered 15 E190-E2 aircraft from Brazilian aviation manufacturer Embraer, with options for an additional five aircraft.

The selection of the E190-E2 is part of the airline’s ongoing fleet renewal plan.

The economics and efficiency of the aircraft will enable ANA to enhance nationwide connectivity while providing improved space and comfort for passengers.

Deliveries of the E190-E2 aircraft to ANA are expected to commence in 2028.

According to Embraer Commercial Aviation’s chief operating officer Martyn Holmes: “We are honoured that Embraer’s E190-E2 small narrowbody aircraft will join ANA’s fleet and we look forward to the delivery of the first aircraft in 2028.

Holmes added that the E190-E2 is the quietest and most fuel-efficient aircraft available, whose size perfectly complements ANA’s fleet of larger narrowbodies.

Also, the E2’s cabin will appeal to ANA’s passengers as it offers outstanding comfort and space with no middle seats.

A welcome addition to the fleet

Embraer E-Jets have been operating in Japan since 2009 and are supported by Embraer personnel in the country.

ANA’s E190-E2 will be the first of the next generation E-Jets to operate in Japan.

The aircraft’s state-of-the-art interior features a spacious, quiet cabin and Embraer’s signature two by two seating.

In addition, the larger windows add to the feeling of light and space, while individual Passenger Service Units (air vent, reading light) add personalized comfort.

Ensuring every passenger enjoys more personal space, plus more room for their carry-on bags.