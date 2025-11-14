Jaypee Hotels Launched the Boomerüng Complex

Envisioned as a space for innovators, creators, and changemakers, The Boomerüng Complex harmonizes business, wellness, and leisure through thoughtfully designed spaces and elevated dining experiences. Jaypee Hotels Ltd. unveils The Boomerüng Complex, a lifestyle destination that reimagines the very essence of urban living. Spanning 1,75,000 sq. ft. within the prestigious Jaypee Greens Wish Town, Noida, The Boomerüng Complex is conceived as India’s first integrated ecosystem that harmoniously brings together business, wellness, gaming, and dining under one roof.

The Boomerüng Complex is a curated ecosystem designed for innovators, and changemakers. Every element within its walls is thoughtfully envisioned to inspire, facilitate meaningful connections, and elevate the way people work, unwind, and live. Set within Noida’s rapidly evolving business and lifestyle corridor, the complex exemplifies next-generation luxury where architectural precision meets biophilic design, and where intelligently planned spaces nurture productivity, wellness, and creativity in equal measure.

Capturing the spirit of a generation that refuses to choose between ambition and balance, The Boomerüng Complex allows guests to transition effortlessly from high-stakes meetings to immersive gaming sessions, rejuvenating wellness therapies, or refined dining experiences, all within one thoughtfully designed destination.

On the launch, Managing Director, Jaypee Hotels Ltd, said: “The Boomerüng Complex reflects our belief that hospitality must be immersive, intuitive, and deeply human. We’ve envisioned a space where business, wellness, and leisure not only coexist but complement one another. It is for those who seek purpose in every experience and sophistication in every detail.”

A confluence of signature experiences

Culinary Experiences:

Boomerüng Café – all-day retreat for global and Indian flavours.

– a contemporary bar that redefines the art of mixology. Amma’s Rasoi – a soulful tribute to traditional vegetarian Indian cuisine, celebrating timeless recipes and nostalgia - Sadiyon se Maa ke व्यंजन |

Otium – Banquet Hall: A 2,300 sq. ft. venue that combines sophistication with flexibility, ideal for exclusive gatherings and corporate celebrations.

A venue that combines sophistication with flexibility, ideal for exclusive gatherings and corporate celebrations. Galaxy – Arbitration Rooms: Ultra-modern, confidential meeting suites designed for strategic negotiations and high-level business discussions, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and refined interiors.

Ultra-modern, confidential meeting suites designed for strategic negotiations and high-level business discussions, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and refined interiors. Olympus – Soul Wellness Springboard: A pioneering wellness and recovery destination offering CHEL Therapy, Eccentron Unit, and Aqua Therapy , a blend of science, rehabilitation, and holistic rejuvenation that takes wellness beyond convention.

A pioneering wellness and recovery destination offering , a blend of science, rehabilitation, and holistic rejuvenation that takes wellness beyond convention. Vortex – Gaming Sanctuary: India’s first premium e-sports and immersive gaming arena, featuring 72+ high-end gaming PCs, PS5 console zones, VR experiences, and a professional 5v5 e-sports stage. Its where competitive spirit meets cutting-edge technology.

With additional floors under development, The Boomerüng Complex is built with scalability at its core, continuously evolving to introduce new experiences and reinforce its position as India’s most comprehensive lifestyle and business destination.

The launch marks a pivotal chapter in Jaypee Hotels Ltd.’s journey, signifying its evolution from luxury hospitality to lifestyle innovation. It embodies the brand’s enduring ethos of excellence while aligning with the aspirations of a new generation that seeks spaces where purpose and pleasure intertwine seamlessly.