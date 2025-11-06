Journey Beyond introduces its Opera Australia on Sydney Harbour package

Journey Beyond announced the launch of a new eight-day Opera Australia on Sydney Harbour package that promises to captivate both rail and opera enthusiasts.

This unique experience pairs the iconic Indian Pacific rail journey with the timeless allure of opera, offering your clients a rich tapestry of storytelling, scenery, and sound.

The centrepiece of this exclusive package is premium reserved seating at Opera Australia’s performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary Phantom of the Opera, staged on Sydney Harbour’s spectacular outdoor stage.

Marking its 40th anniversary since captivating the West End, this iconic production promises an unforgettable night under the stars.

Journey Beyond’s executive general manager for rail David Donald said of the new offering: “Traversing the vast Australian continent from coast to coast, the Indian Pacific is renowned for its dramatic landscapes and immersive onboard and Off-Train Experiences. Now, with the added elegance of Opera Australia’s famed Handa Opera on the Harbour experience woven into the itinerary, your clients will be transported not only through geography but through emotion and imagination.”

For her part, Journey Beyond executive general manager for sales and partnerships Alicia Triggs declared: The scenery on the Indian Pacific can be as dramatic as an opera’s plot. Both evoke a deep sense of romance, history, and adventure, making this package a truly unforgettable experience.”

Sweeping panoramas

Passengers get to experience the full sweep of Australia’s beauty and diversity as the Indian Pacific transports them between Perth and Sydney.

From vast desert plains to the majestic Blue Mountains, this is a journey that stirs every sense, as this all-inclusive sojourn features fine wine and regionally inspired dining along the way.

The rail journey concludes with three unforgettable nights in Sydney, where the highlights continue beyond the tracks.

Guests will experience the harbour from multiple vantage points, beginning with a leisurely lunch cruise aboard Journey Beyond Cruise Sydney, savouring an all-inclusive two-course menu.

As evening falls, the magic intensifies with Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour by Opera Australia, where the stirring sounds of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ will soar across the harbour.

The package also enabled travellers to explore Sydney at leisure before a guided tour of another icon, the Sydney Opera House.

The tour takes them behind the scenes, with insights into its history and architecture.

Key inclusions

The Indian Pacific - Opera Australia on Sydney Harbour package includes: