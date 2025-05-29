JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa partners with Female Physio Co

JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa is proud to announce the launch of its new partnership with Female Physio Co, with the debut of the Female Physio Co. Wellness Retreat from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 August 2025 at Spa by JW. Set against the sun-drenched backdrop of the Gold Coast, this thoughtfully curated three-day retreat has been designed to nurture women across all life stages - inviting them to reconnect with their health and wellbeing through expert-led sessions, luxury treatments, and restorative experiences.

Founded by women’s health physiotherapist Sarah and supported by her incredible team, including Accredited Practising Dietitian Caitlin, Female Physio Co has built a loyal community around evidence-based, real-life wellness practices that support women from their 20s through to post-menopause. The Female Physio Co, Wellness Retreat will bring their celebrated knowledge and passion for holistic women’s health to award-winning accommodation, JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa, offering guests a rare opportunity to experience an intimate retreat grounded in expertise, relaxation, and community.

The immersive three-day program will include a pelvic floor 101 and longevity nutrition workshop and activation session with Sarah and Caitlin, followed by myth-busting Q&As, floating sound-healing and breathwork session (a new offering from Aqua Sculpt), Pilates and choice of a spa treatment at Spa by JW with personalised treatments, including pregnancy or lymphatic drainage massage or a Buccal facial, all of which have proven positive effects on pelvic floor. These activities are paired with a curated dining experience full of nutrient-dense and farm-to-table dishes by the award-winning culinary team, including a dinner at hatted restaurant Citrique, as well as pampering welcome amenities and culinary nourishments. Sarah and Caitlin will gift Female Physio Co. vouchers for personalised one-on-one consultations for guests to use within one month to keep the experience going post-retreat.

Combining elements of fitness, mindfulness and nutrition, JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa has quickly become a destination of choice for wellness-focused travellers. With the opening of Spa by JW in 2023, and the success of Aqua Sculpt, its floating Pilates experience, the resort continues to set a new benchmark for luxury wellness on the Gold Coast. Framed by tropical gardens and the iconic saltwater lagoon, the resort provides the serene sanctuary that taps into the Gold Coast’s growing wellness scene, creating an ideal space for guests to slow down, reconnect with their bodies, and feel empowered in every stage of life.

Sarah from Female Physio Co shares:

“We’ve created this retreat to be a celebration of women’s health - meeting you where you’re at, while giving you tools and space to reconnect with your body. Whether you're preparing for pregnancy, managing hormonal changes, or simply in need of a reset, this weekend will help you feel educated, empowered, and recharged.”

Weekend Itinerary Highlights

Friday 1 August

Arrival and check in at JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa

Vanessa Megan Organic Skincare welcome gift

Spa by JW welcome with signature beverage on arrival & introduction

Pilates hosted by Sarah on the Spa by JW terrace

Welcome a la carte dinner with wine pairings in Citrique hosted by Sarah and Caitlin

Saturday 2 August

Light refreshments in Spa by JW

Morning pilates session by Sarah on the Spa by JW terrace

Leisurely breakfast at Citrique

Pelvic Floor 101 and Longevity Nutrition workshop session with Sarah and Caitlin

Myth-busting Q&A on women’s health with Sarah and Caitlin

Anti-inflammatory nutrition lunch by Executive Chef Paul Smart and Caitlin on the Spa by JW Terrace

Personalised 60-minute Spa by JW massage or facial treatment

Gifted voucher by Female Physio Co for a 30-minute Screening Consultation with either Caitlin Ireland or the Female Physio Co. Physiotherapy team. (opportunity to arrange post-retreat)

Sunday 3 August

Aqua Sculpt sound-healing breathwork session on the saltwater lagoon pool

Leisurely breakfast at Citrique

The Female Physio Co. Wellness Retreat is priced at $1,199 per person for an Ocean King Guest Room.

There will also be an ongoing element available with the Female Physio Co. Retreat Accommodation Package, which will give guests a taste of the retreat.

Package inclusions: