Kazakhstan recently introduced new visa categories as a way of attracting fresh investments and manpower to boost the national economy.

These new visas are specifically meant to attract entrepreneurs, professionals, and remote workers.

These visa categories are the Neo Nomad Visa (B12-1), Digital Nomad Visa (B9-1), and Permanent Residency Visa (B9), all of which aim to enhance Kazakhstan’s position as a global talent hub and innovation center.

According to a statement from Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “For those seeking long-term opportunities or looking to gain fresh inspiration as digital nomads, Kazakhstan’s new visa options provide the flexibility and support needed to succeed in a global environment.”

What is each visa for?

B12-1 Neo Nomad Visa

The Neo Nomad Visa (B12-1) is a special visa for professionals and digital entrepreneurs who wish to earn income from abroad while working remotely in Kazakhstan.

This visa is valid for up to one year and allows for a one-year extension within Kazakhstan.

Family members and dependents can also obtain visas for the same duration though employment and religious activities are subject to restrictions under Kazakhstan’s laws.

B9-1 Digital Nomad Visa

The Digital Nomad Visa (B9-1) is designed for professionals working in the IT sector who wish to relocate to Kazakhstan and obtain permanent residency.

This visa allows for the issuance of a single-entry electronic visa valid for up to one year.

Once this duration is up, applicants may apply for a multiple-entry paper visa through Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs for up to one additional year.

B9 Permanent Residency Visa

The Permanent Residency Visa (B9) is intended for skilled foreign professionals in fields such as medicine, science, education, and other essential industries, allowing them to settle in Kazakhstan long-term.

The single-entry visa is valid for up to 90 days, while the multiple-entry visa is also valid for up to 90 days and can be issued once per year.

After arriving in Kazakhstan, holders of this visa can transition to permanent residency.