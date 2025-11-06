Klook announces two key appointments to its executive team

Asian online travel and experiences platform Klook announced two key appointments to its executive leadership team earlier today, 6th November.

The latest appointees are Daniel Kao as senior vice-president of product and technology, and Jakii Chu as senior vice-president for growth marketing.

Klook co-founder and chief executive Ethan Lin said of these appointments: “The concurrent arrival of Daniel and Jakii marks a powerful accelerator for Klook’s next growth chapter. Both are global citizens and seasoned leaders, with deep experience across Asia and the US, bringing a rare blend of international scale and regional insight. Their combined expertise in product scaling and data-driven growth marketing will create strong synergies as they collaborate to advance our marketing technology stack.”

A tech veteran gears up to drive product and technology excellence

Kao is a veteran technology leader with 30 years of experience building and scaling world-class consumer internet platforms.

His previous roles include Chief Technology Officer at VIP.com and Director of Site Operations and Quality Engineering at eBay.

At Klook, Kao will focus on strengthening our product and technology leadership to deliver innovation at a sustainable scale.

His priority is to elevate the end-to-end consumer experience and harness data and AI capabilities to drive efficiency and customer delight.

He said of his appointment: “Having led technology teams at global e-commerce and internet companies across the world, I’m excited to bring that experience to Klook. Klook is already redefining how people discover and book experiences, and I see tremendous opportunity to blend global best practices, data, and AI to scale that impact further.”

An emphasis on data-driven growth marketing

Chu, on the other hand, brings 25 years of marketing experience to the table, with a career built at the heart of top Silicon Valley companies.

She previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Instacart, SVP of eCommerce at Fanatics, and Chief Operating Officer of Shipping at eBay, where she shaped the growth engines of billion-dollar global businesses.

At Klook, Jakii will spearhead the company’s performance marketing transformation, focusing on leveraging AI innovation to build a scalable, integrated marketing technology stack.

She will also strengthen integrated analytics capabilities to power faster and smarter decision-making across the organization.

With regard to her new post, she said: “I thrive on making sense of complexity through data, then using those insights to design and implement high-impact marketing strategies that drive sustainable growth. Klook’s marketing flywheel is already incredibly comprehensive for its current scale, and I’m excited to work with the team to propel it to the next level of growth.”