Korea Tourism Organization Concludes First Leg of 2025 India Roadshows

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) India has successfully concluded the first leg of its four-city Korea Tourism Roadshow 2025 series, held in key Indian metros across April and May.

The roadshows in Chennai (April 23), Bengaluru (April 25), Kolkata (May 21), and Kochi (May 23) brought together over 10 Destination Management Companies (DMCs) from Korea in each city, to connect with India’s top travel professionals through B2B Travel Marts and cultural K-Gala Nights.

These multi-city engagements aimed to deepen Korea’s tourism outreach across southern and eastern India by enabling direct trade networking, destination presentations, and cultural immersion experiences. In Kolkata and Kochi, guests were treated to a captivating live performance by the globally acclaimed Korean performance art group – The Painters, which added a vibrant cultural touch to the K-Gala Nights. The interactive shows, blending live art with dynamic visual storytelling, received enthusiastic response and highlighted Korea’s unique appeal beyond conventional tourism.

“Our goal through these roadshows has been to create meaningful, long-term relationships with the Indian travel trade and to showcase Korea’s evolving offerings in a fresh and culturally immersive way,” said Myong Kil Yun, Regional Director, India & SAARC Countries, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO). “We are grateful for the overwhelming response in all four cities and remain committed to supporting our trade partners in expanding Korea’s footprint in India’s outbound travel landscape.”

Each roadshow featured a Korea Travel Mart, drawing significant participation from travel agents representing leisure, luxury, FIT, and GIT segments. The K-Gala Nights were attended by top trade partners and stakeholders, fostering strategic discussions and offering first-hand cultural and culinary experiences. Attendees also explored the themed promotional booth inspired by Korea’s traditional markets, where they experienced authentic Korean local and street food — enhancing their overall understanding of Korea as a vibrant travel destination.

These roadshows collectively reinforced Korea’s appeal as a culturally rich and diverse destination, while enabling face-to-face discussions that are critical in shaping future travel collaborations. KTO India looks forward to further strengthening these partnerships in future engagements planned across the year.