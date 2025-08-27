KTO signs MoU with Yatra, Shinhan Bank India & Korean Air

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shinhan Bank India, Korean Air, and Yatra to jointly promote tourism to Korea from India under the initiative “Gateway to Korea.” The collaboration aims to create a comprehensive and attractive travel experience for Indian tourists by integrating curated tour packages, financial benefits, and travel privileges.

The signing ceremony took place on 22 August, 2025, in the presence of senior representatives from all organizations. The partnership is expected to enhance Korea’s visibility as a preferred travel destination for Indian tourists, while creating greater value through integrated financial, travel, and tourism benefits. As part of the initiative, the campaign will be promoted across Indian cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Pune, Kolkata) through a mix of digital outreach.

As part of this campaign:

Yatra will curate exclusive holiday packages to Korea, designed to showcase both leisure and industrial tourism experiences.

will curate exclusive holiday packages to Korea, designed to showcase both leisure and industrial tourism experiences. Shinhan Bank India will launch a customized savings product offering travel-linked benefits to customers planning trips to Korea.

will launch a customized savings product offering travel-linked benefits to customers planning trips to Korea. Korean Air will extend travel privileges such as lounge access at Incheon Airport and provide promotional support.

will extend travel privileges such as lounge access at Incheon Airport and provide promotional support. KTO will strategically drive the campaign, aligning it with its vision of positioning Korea as a preferred international travel destination for Indian travellers.

Speaking on the occasion, Myong Kil Yun, Regional Director – India & SAARC Countries, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), said:

“Through this strategic partnership with Shinhan Bank India, Korean Air, and Yatra, we emphasise the importance of the India market for KTO. This collaboration will enable us to offer Indian travellers not just memorable experiences but also enhanced value through exclusive financial and travel benefits. We are delighted to work with our partners to make Korea more accessible and appealing to Indian tourists.”

Adding to this, Manish Amin, Co-Founder & CIO, Yatra Online Ltd., said: “At Yatra, we are committed to offering experiences to Indian travellers that go beyond conventional holidays, and are delighted to partner with KTO, Shinhan Bank India, and Korean Air on the ‘Gateway to Korea’ initiative. South Korea is a country where tradition and modernity co-exist seamlessly, offering travellers a unique opportunity to experience its cultural richness alongside its spirit of innovation. Through this collaboration, Yatra will curate exclusive packages that showcase not only South Korea’s leisure offerings but also its dynamic industrial tourism experiences. We believe this initiative will open up exciting new avenues for Indian travellers, making South Korea more accessible, engaging, and inspiring than ever before.”

This collaboration marks an important step in bringing South Korea closer to Indian travellers. By blending tourism promotion with financial benefits and exclusive travel services, the MoU aims to make visiting Korea easier and more rewarding for Indian travellers.