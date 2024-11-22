Leisure Hotels Group (LHG) partners with Himalayan Echoes – The Kumaon Festival of Literature and Arts, presented by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in association with Uttarakhand Tourism. The event, hosted amidst the breathtaking vistas of the Kumaon region, exemplified a celebration of literature, art, and culture, making it a true homage to the Himalayan heritage.

This year’s festival saw an extraordinary gathering of distinguished authors, thought opinion leaders, and artists for enriching dialogues, engaging lectures, and thought-provoking interactive sessions, all set against the stunning backdrop of Nainital, the City of Lakes. As the official hospitality partner, Leisure Hotels Group further elevated the festival experience, underscoring their unwavering commitment to sustainable tourism and the preservation of Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage.

To mark this collaboration, LHG’s flagship property, The Naini Retreat, hosted an exclusive celebratory dinner on 16th November. The evening featured a chef-curated menu inspired by the flavours of the region, offering delicacies such as Aloo Pahadi, Gahat Ke Paratha, and Pahadi Raita, which reflected the culinary traditions of Uttarakhand. Guests were also treated to a captivating live Jazz and Blues performance by Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, adding a soulful touch to the cultural experience.

“Himalayan Echoes is more than just a festival—it is a celebration of hearts and minds coming together to honour the beauty, culture, and heritage of the region,” said Ritesh Bhatt, Cluster General Manager, Leisure Hotels Group. “Through this partnership, we reaffirm our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that highlight the cultural richness of Uttarakhand while promoting sustainable tourism in the state.”

Curated by Janhavi Prasada, Festival Director and mentored by Namita Gokhale (Co-Director, Jaipur Literature Festival) Himalayan Echoes was a confluence of creativity, showcasing the rich tapestry of Himalayan art, literature, and music. With speakers such as Vikas Swarup, internationally acclaimed author of Slumdog Millionaire, nine-year-old Bhutanese child artist Karma Sonam Demath, and celebrated academic Anju Khanna, the event offered a platform for cross-cultural exchanges spanning India, Bhutan, and Nepal.

Adding to the festival’s charm, the Kumaon Bazaar featured an array of handcrafted goods, local artifacts, and regional delicacies, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the vibrant traditions of the region.

The two-day festival culminated in a truly unforgettable celebration, leaving attendees inspired and captivated by the unique synergy of literature, arts, and the local heritage of the Himalayas. Leisure Hotels Group, with its dedication to immersive hospitality and cultural preservation, proved to be the perfect partner for this one-of-a-kind event, further solidifying its reputation as a pioneer in experiential tourism.