Loganair launches ‘The Nest’ to celebrate homecoming this Christmas

Loganair has premiered The Nest, its new animated Christmas advert designed to capture the emotional side of travel and celebrate the journeys that bring people home.

Premiering on TV and online on Thursday 13 November, The Nest tells the story of a puffin family separated by distance but bound by love. As the puffins make their way home across the UK, from Newquay and London to Edinburgh and Shetland, the advert mirrors the journeys taken by thousands of Loganair passengers each festive season.

Through rich animation and evocative storytelling, the advert underscores Loganair’s commitment to connecting communities and reuniting families, wherever they are. It serves as both a celebration of the brand’s Scottish heritage and a reflection of its purpose: ensuring that even the most remote destinations remain within reach.

The Nest is part of Loganair’s wider brand journey, placing people, emotion, and connection at the heart of its communication strategy. The use of puffins as the central motif ties the airline’s identity to Scotland’s natural world while symbolising migration, return, and the ties that bind.

Lyn MacDonald, director of marketing, communications and product, said: “At Loganair, our mission has always been about connection, not just flights. Every year, we help people travel vast distances to be with the people they love.

“We’re part of the journeys that matter, whether it’s reuniting families across the UK, visiting loved ones, reconnecting with friends, or returning to familiar places. Just like the puffins, our customers travel far and wide, but there’s no feeling quite like returning home. That’s what makes this campaign so powerful, and we hope it captures a moment everyone can relate to.

“The Nest brings that mission to life through a story that’s simple, heartfelt, and universal. Whether you’re crossing a sea, an island, or a continent, the feeling of coming home is what truly defines the journey.”

Loganair currently serves more than 30 UK destinations, including the most extensive network of routes across the Scottish islands, and continues to play a crucial role in keeping communities connected throughout the year. This Christmas campaign reinforces that mission, positioning Loganair as both a practical and emotional connector.

The film closes with a message that embodies the airline’s ethos: “Together is the greatest gift.”

Customers looking to make their own way home for the festive season can book from travel agents or directly at Loganair’s website. Earlier this year, Loganair was ranked second in the Which? annual customer survey of short-haul airlines, achieving a 72% score, receiving five stars for customer service and four stars for booking, boarding, and cleanliness.

Additionally, the airline was named the most punctual for UK arrivals and departures in Q2 2025 by the UK Civil Aviation Authority, with 86% of its flights arriving and departing on time.

Customers flying with Loganair benefit from a 21kg luggage allowance as standard and convenient connections to the wider UK through the airline’s growing network and partner carriers.