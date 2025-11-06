Lohono Stays Makes Its European Debut with Luxury Villas at Lake Garda, Italy 

Lohono Stays by Isprava Group, a luxury villa hospitality brand, announces its entry into the European market with luxury villas at Lake Garda, Italy. Emerging as one of Italy’s most captivating destinations for the discerning traveller, Lake Garda is where Alpine beauty embraces Italian elegance. Framed by crystal-clear waters, breathtaking mountain backdrops, lush vineyards, and charming lakeside villages, the region offers a rare blend of privacy, indulgence, and cultural heritage. These villas open doors to exquisite luxury, one that offers slow living, deep connection, and a sense of timeless escape.

While the collection is thoughtfully situated within this rich landscape with a backdrop of the lake, each villa offers distinct experiences rooted in design, history, and atmosphere. The villas come with private pools & gardens, stone gazebos and saunas. The stay is further elevated by amenities like yoga, tennis, golf and experiences like personal chef & cooking lessons and guided treks & boat tours with a private skipper.

Commenting on the launch, Nibhrant Shah, Managing Director & Co-CEO, Isprava Group (Isprava, Lohono Stays, The Chapter), said, “Affluent Indian travellers are moving beyond the obvious Italian hotspots to explore destinations like Lake Garda, that feel more intimate and layered. They are seeking experiences that blend exclusivity, authenticity and a deeper cultural resonance over just sightseeing and standardised luxury of hotels. Lohono is meeting this demand by curating villas that go beyond a stay to deliver immersive, world-class living in destinations Indians are only just beginning to embrace.”

Dhimaan Shah, Executive Director & Co-CEO, Isprava Group (Isprava, Lohono Stays, The Chapter), added, “Indian outbound travel is projected to cross 80 million journeys annually by 2030 and with Italy being one of the top five destinations for Schengen-bound Indian travel, the opportunity is immense. Lohono’s target audience expects us to offer something unconventional. Hence, entering the European market with Lake Garda is a strategic step towards extending a differentiated holiday experience to our customers in terms of stay as well as the location.”