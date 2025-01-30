This winter, things are heating up as Americans favor warm-weather destinations to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Not only are desert-cities and island hot-spots receiving love this season, but holiday bookings overall have increased by 42% compared to the previous year, according to Allianz Partners USA’s 2025 Top Valentine’s Day Destinationsreport.

After reviewing more than 1.6 million itineraries* for roundtrip flights departing U.S.

airports between Friday, February 7 and Thursday, February 13, with a return date between Friday, February 14 and Tuesday, February 18, the travel insurance and assistance company noted that 77% of the itineraries are for domestic travel and 23% are for international trips. The data also revealed travelers’ top picks for a romantic getaway in honor of the sweet holiday.

Those planning stateside getaways are sweet on the nation’s sun-filled locations, with Phoenix taking the top spot after coming in at #4 last year, followed by Orlando and Las Vegas rounding out the top three spots, respectively. Meanwhile, others are packing bags for trips to Miami, New York City, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Honolulu and Seattle.

International jetsetters continue to have eyes for Mexico, with Cancun, San Jose del Cabo, and Puerto Vallarta earning the top three spots on the international roster. A mix of tropical getaways and global capital cities round out the remaining destinations with travelers heading to London, Punta Cana, Montego Bay, Paris, Mexico City, Liberia (Costa Rica) and Oranjestad (Aruba).

“Love is in the air this year, with travel reaching new heights for Valentine’s Day itineraries,” says Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA. “For those embarking on ‘bae-cations,’ it’s important to consider purchasing travel insurance to aid in a seamless trip, with pre-paid travel investments protected from covered unpredictable events like trip cancellations or interruptions, travel delays and baggage loss.”

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers.