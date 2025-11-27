Luxury Awaits UAE Travellers This Eid Al Etihad at City of Dreams Mediterranean

With the Eid Al Etihad holidays fast approaching, City of Dreams Mediterranean invites travellers to make the most of the long weekend with an unforgettable European getaway. Cyprus, one of the Mediterranean’s most charming and sought-after destinations, is now closer than ever, thanks to newly introduced direct flights from Abu Dhabi under just AED 800. Perfectly timed for the holiday period, the route offers UAE residents effortless access to Europe’s first integrated resort for a sun-soaked, luxurious retreat just under five hours away.

Whether seeking a quick family holiday, a relaxing couples’ escape, or a memorable trip with friends, City of Dreams Mediterranean offers a complete destination experience. Guests can look forward to five-star accommodation, immersive leisure facilities, and world-class dining, all set against Cyprus’s warm Mediterranean landscapes, an ideal setting for a refreshing National Day break.

Travellers can unwind at the serene Renu Spa, lounge by the island’s largest pool complex featuring a thrilling surf simulator, or embrace adventure at the outdoor Adventure Park with its zipline coaster, climbing structures, ropes courses, and mini-golf. While younger guests explore, adults can refine their game at the 12-court Tennis Academy or enjoy exclusive golf privileges at the soon-to-open Limassol Greens Golf Course neighbouring the resort.

With 500 rooms and suites overlooking lush gardens, sparkling pools, or the Mediterranean Sea, City of Dreams Mediterranean offers a tranquil escape infused with island charm. Dining options span international buffets and gourmet à la carte experiences, ensuring memorable culinary moments throughout the stay.

This Eid Al Etihad long weekend presents the perfect opportunity for travellers to explore Cyprus’ sunlit beaches, rich history, and vibrant culture. With fares starting from AED 250, UAE residents can effortlessly experience Limassol and City of Dreams Mediterranean for a luxurious European getaway without the long-haul journey.

Room rates start at AED 3,299 (€780) for two nights