Malaysia Airlines enhances complimentary Bonus Side Trip for international travellers

Malaysia Airlines continues to redefine the travel experience with its innovative Bonus Side Trip (BST) programme, offering international travellers the opportunity to explore Malaysia’s hidden gems at no extra fare. Whether transiting through Kuala Lumpur or planning an extended stay, travellers can explore a second Malaysian destination effortlessly, experiencing more of the country’s cultural richness, natural landscapes, and authentic local hospitality.

Available to Malaysia Airlines’ international passengers who travel through Kuala Lumpur, BST offers a domestic return flight to one of seven selected Malaysian destinations at no extra fare*. Travellers can choose to stop over in Langkawi, Penang, Johor Bahru, Kuantan, Alor Star, Kuala Terrengganu and Kota Bharu before continuing to the last leg of their journey. Unlike traditional stopover packages, BST is fully integrated into the ticket fare and booking journey, turning every international journey into a multi-destination Malaysian adventure.

Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines, Malaysia Aviation Group said: “As the national carrier, Malaysia Airlines invites global travellers to experience more and uncover the vibrant beauty of Malaysia through a side trip to one of seven handpicked domestic destinations. The Bonus Side Trip reflects our commitment to championing Malaysia as a preferred destination in Asia. It goes beyond connectivity, curating experiences that extend our Malaysian Hospitality into every corner of the country.”

The Bonus Side Trip programme is part of Malaysia Airlines’ broader strategy to support Visit Malaysia Year 2026 and stimulate sustainable tourism growth. The initiative is designed to encourage domestic exploration beyond Malaysia’s capital, allowing international travellers to explore secondary destinations that are rich in culture, heritage, and natural beauty. By strengthening the connection between international arrivals and local tourism economies, the programme drives inclusive growth and supports businesses and communities across the country. It also reinforces Malaysia Airlines’ role as the gateway to Asia and beyond, seamlessly bridging international access with local discovery.

The Bonus Side Trip also reflects the airline’s unwavering commitment to delivering its signature Malaysian Hospitality at every step of the journey. As Visit Malaysia Year 2026 approaches, this unique offering by Malaysia Airlines invites international travellers to discover more of Malaysia’s charm, seamlessly and meaningfully.

Included in the seven BST destinations is the jungle-clad ‘Jewel of Kedah’, Langkawi, an archipelago of 99 islands off the far northwest coast of Peninsular Malaysia, renowned for its spectacular natural landscapes and and boasting Southeast Asia's first UNESCO Global Geopark. From ancient rainforest and mysterious bat-filled caves to idyllic white sandy beaches and the winding, mangrove-fringed waterways of Kilim Karst Geoforest Park, travellers to the region can reconnect with nature and discover the myriad flora and fauna that call this region home.

Visitors can also dive in to discover the teeming coral reefs of Pulau Payar Marine Park; cross the ancient rainforest canopy via a 125m Sky Bridge - the world’s longest free span curved bridge; ride the world’s steepest cable car to the 708m summit of Mount Mat Cincang; and hike through the rainforest for a chance to glimpse flying lemurs, dusky leaf langurs and great hornbills.

Accommodation ranges from luxury hotels and boutique eco retreats, including The Datai Langkawi, St. Regis Langkawi and Ambong Ambong; to more affordable villa rental and homestay options. In Kuah and Pantai Cenang, travellers can explore the region’s sumptuous cuisine, as well as enjoy duty-free shopping at a range of outlets.

With twice-daily flights from London Heathrow to Kuala Lumpur and additional routes to over 50 destinations across over 20 countries, Malaysia Airlines provides an exceptional gateway to Asia and beyond. Onboard, the passenger experience is elevated by the airline’s signature Malaysian Hospitality, which includes a 20kg baggage allowance, on-demand inflight entertainment, complimentary Wi-Fi across all cabins and a wide range of meals inspired by iconic Malaysian flavours.

Travellers are encouraged to book with Malaysia Airlines and unlock the added value of exploring a second destination, all in one unforgettable trip.