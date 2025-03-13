Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve recently made its debut in 50 Best Discovery, the in-depth global collection of city guides.

Resort general manager Masanori Hosoya said that the debut of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, on 50 Best Discovery is a testament to the passion and dedication of their team in delivering exceptional and unforgettable experiences for guests.

Hosoya said: “We are deeply honoured to be recognized on such a prestigious platform, which highlights the very best in global hospitality. This achievement not only celebrates our luxurious accommodations and services but also reinforces our commitment to offering immersive, bespoke experiences that connect guests with the beauty and culture of Ubud, Bali.”

A tranquil haven in Ubud, Bali, Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve offers luxurious villas and suites, each designed to blend with the surrounding lush jungle and rice paddies.

Guests can enjoy holistic Disconnect to Reconnect wellness experiences, private dining, and personalized service, making it a serene escape for those seeking ultimate relaxation.

The Mandapa team hopes to share this most recent milestone with its home community and looks forward to welcoming even more discerning travelers to the sanctuary in the heart of Bali.

Elegant additions

Following the addition of more than 500 new venues to the platform in February 2025, more than a hundred cities and towns are represented on 50 Best Discovery for the first time, spotlighting even more dining, drinking and travel destinations around the world.

The new additions feature more than 240 restaurants, 100 bars and 170 hotels.

With this latest edition, 50 Best Discovery now features 3,700+ hospitality establishments worldwide, showcasing the diversity and excellence of the hospitality industry.

Each venue, including Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is selected after receiving a certain number of votes from the expert voting Academies that create 50 Best’s world-leading global and regional lists.