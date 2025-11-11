 Masarra Marks a Milestone Year of Growth

Masarra Marks a Milestone Year of Growth

OTAs & Tour Operators
United Arab Emirates

From a bold idea to a trusted name in destination  management -Masarra celebrates its first anniversary with a story defined by innovation, expansion,  and impact.  In just twelve months, the Abu Dhabi–based Destination Management Company (DMC) has  launched a new B2B reservations portal, now offering a live portfolio of nearly 850 products and  more than 500 hotels, and has forged partnerships across Europe, the GCC, and Asia - positioning  itself among the UAE’s most dynamic and forward-thinking DMCs.

A Vision Brought to Life  

Established in Abu Dhabi with a mission to showcase the UAE through authentic, seamlessly  delivered experiences, Masarra has spent its first year transforming that vision into measurable  milestones.

“Our first year has been defined by progress - building digital foundations, trusted partnerships, and  a diverse product network that reflects the true spirit of the UAE,” said Asif Parkar, General  Manager of Masarra. “We are proud to support Abu Dhabi’s tourism vision through innovation,  collaboration, and service excellence.”

Digital Transformation: Connecting the World to the UAE  

A cornerstone of Masarra’s success has been the launch of its new B2B trade reservations portal - a  powerful, future-ready platform that delivers real-time connectivity to the global travel trade.

Now live with dynamic rates and API integrations, the system allows partners worldwide to access  Masarra’s full inventory of curated packages, hotels, services, and experiences with seamless  efficiency.

The portal embodies Masarra’s digital-first mindset, simplifying operations, accelerating  contracting, and setting new standards for scalability across the regional DMC landscape. Future  enhancements will include AI-powered tools to personalize and optimize the user journey.

Innovation on the Ground: Building Experiences with Heart  

Masarra’s product portfolio has rapidly expanded to include nearly 850 experiences across Abu  Dhabi, Dubai, and the Northern Emirates - spanning desert adventures, island escapes, family  travel, MICE programs, accommodation, and cultural journeys that capture the UAE’s essence.

The Masarra Signature Collection, launched this year, marks a new chapter in cultural travel — featuring experiences such as the Emirati-led Ladies-Only City Tour, the Emirati Farm & Rural  Heritage Experience, Emirati Homes & Hospitality, and Culinary Journeys — each deeply rooted in  Emirati storytelling, tradition, and hospitality.

With over 430 hotels live and 70+ direct partnerships representing more than 22,000 keys, Masarra  now offers a comprehensive accommodation network in the UAE, collaborating with global names  including Hilton, Marriott, Accor, IHG, Hyatt, Shangri-La, Anantara, Rotana, and Jumeirah.

Global Reach & MICE Momentum  

Masarra’s footprint now extends well beyond the UAE’s borders. Over the past year, the company  participated in leading international trade events, including ATM, ITB, WTM, and IBTM, while hosting  roadshows and sales missions across Europe, the GCC, and Asia.

These initiatives have helped highlight Abu Dhabi as a world-class tourism destination, while  building a strong network of global B2B partnerships and successfully operating multiple MICE  programs in the capital - supporting incentive groups and corporate travellers attending major  events such as Formula 1®, UFC, and leading cultural festivals.

“Our first year proved that presenting Abu Dhabi through a fresh lens by highlighting its hidden gems,  diverse products, and authentic experiences, drives curiosity and fuels growth for the emirate and  the wider UAE,” said Milanka Vukovic, Senior Director of Sales & Business Development. “As we  look ahead, we’re focused on deepening partnerships across the tourism ecosystem - from local  partners to international tour operators - to continue inspiring travellers and driving sustained  growth for Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.”

Reimagining the Guest Experience  

Masarra also redefined the traditional concept of hotel tour desks through the launch of innovative  destination experience lounges across leading Yas Island and Abu Dhabi properties.

These lounge-style spaces replace the conventional sales counter setup, fostering open interaction  between guests and travel consultants. Featuring interactive VR previews, touchscreen kiosks that  showcase a wide range of experiences, and gamified activations, the lounges transform how guests  discover and book experiences - blending technology, storytelling, and hospitality into one seamless  encounter.

Looking Ahead  

The year ahead promises continued innovation. Masarra is preparing to unveil a signature desert  camp experience in Abu Dhabi, designed as a premium retreat that blends sustainable glamping,  Emirati storytelling, and astronomy under the desert sky. The company will also expand its multi emirate itineraries, including UAE Grand Tour and Coastal Escape, further enriching its portfolio of  curated experiences across the Emirates.

Masarra will also deepen its digital ecosystem by enhancing technology capabilities and leveraging  AI to elevate client experience and improve back-office efficiency. In addition, a new transactional  B2C website is set to go live in early 2026, expanding Masarra’s reach to directly serve end  consumers alongside its growing global trade network.

 

 

