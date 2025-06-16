Meet the key players in the field of cruelty-free travel

To travel with kindness is to consider cruelty-free holidays for yourself, your family, or a group of friends, and it is a trend that is already changing the global travel and tourism sectors.

By “cruelty-free” holidays, we refer to experiences that treat local wildlife and domesticated animals in an ethical and compassionate manner, their upkeep conducted sustainably and responsibly.

While not all travel agencies, tour operators, and online travel agencies (OTAs) have begun to offer cruelty-free vacations, several are already making a difference that is changing the game for everyone.

As part of our own commitment to sustainability, we present a list of the five top travel companies that specialise in trips and tours that bring delight to human travellers whilst keeping local animals safe and protected.

Intrepid Travel: Where each trip teaches a valuable lesson

Given its Good Trips Only ethos, Intrepid Travel has long specialised in tours that ensure travellers come away from the experience having learned vital lessons in sustainability, conservation, and compassion for both humans and beasts alike.

As such, Intrepid's ethos regarding cruelty-free travel is summarised in the following statement from its website: "Our trips offer an unforgettable chance to observe wild creatures in their natural habitat because we believe that wild animals should be viewed doing what they do best: living in the wild. If we visit sanctuaries, we ensure they’re operating in the animals’ best interest with the highest animal welfare and conservation standards possible."

Indeed, Intrepid has long been aware of the negative impact that tourism can have on the environment and local communities, and it has worked to offset that for nearly three decades.

Along with hiring local guides who are keyed into the area's wildlife, the company also has an animal welfare policy which it developed in collaboration with the non-profit group World Animal Protection.

Responsible Travel: Doing good one trip at a time

Since 2000, Responsible Travel has taken an approach to touring that truly lives up to its name.

As its founders put it: "We’re committed to reducing the carbon emissions of our holidays and work hard to maximise the benefits for local communities and nature. This helps travellers connect more deeply with both for richer, one-of-a-kind experiences. That’s why we screen all our trips for their commitment to responsible tourism."

Thinking locally but with a global reach in mind, the company uses guides within a destination's immediate vicinity and accommodations may take a locavore's approach to dining and encourage travellers to visit local establishments to support the area's economy.

In terms of its cruelty-free stance, tours include visits to national parks as well as sanctuaries that support regional wildlife and biodiversity, following designated paths, and working with local initiatives regarding conservation and environmental protection.

Kind Traveler: A little bit of love goes a long way

Animal welfare is one of the core tenets driving Kind Traveler, followed closely by environmental sustainability, wellness, and giving back for healthier communities.

Its operations are aligned with the United Nation's Global Goals for Sustainable Development, and a sizeable portion of its earnings go to various charities related to animal welfare and community building.

The company's core ethos regarding this is summarised as: "We practise and advance choices that support clean air, clean water, natural resource conservation, wildlife and biodiversity preservation, and a reduced carbon footprint."

Referring to itself as a warrior for good, Kind Traveler takes pride in being a signatory of the Glasgow Declaration, as well as a member of the Future of Tourism Coalition (FOTC), the Female Founder Collective, and 1% for the Planet.

Seacology: A deep dive into ecotourism

While not necessarily a travel company and more of a nonprofit that works to support and protect indigenous communities in the South Pacific, Seacology is known for its exceptional expeditions that teach travellers the value of environmental conservation, as well as respecting the traditions and boundaries of indigenous cultures.

Seacology takes a hands-on approach to teaching, immersing travellers in the communities it works with, taking them to habitats in order to teach them the art of compassionate conservation, and initiating dialogue with locals regarding their traditions and how these have long been aligned with the natural environment.

For the past 35 years, Seacology has also gone beyond the South Pacific as its expeditions now go as far as Southeast Asia and South America.

World Expeditions Travel Group: 50 years of passionate care

The oldest company in the list is also one of the most passionate when it comes to animal welfare in the context of travel and tourism.

As the World Expeditions team puts it: "Caring for both wild and domesticated animals is something we’re passionate about. We strongly stand against animal cruelty, exploitation, and suffering in any form in the travel industry. Our Animal Welfare Policy [formulated in 2015, also in collaboration with World Animal Protection] helps shape what we do and spreads awareness to ensure animals are treated with respect."

That said, the company considers it their responsibility to look out for animal welfare in the hope of building a kinder and more compassionate world.

As such, its itineraries have never included tours which actively exploit animals or involve animals in captivity or even retailers whose products may be the result of cruelty to animals.

By doing so, World Expeditions works towards a future where all living beings are valued and protected.