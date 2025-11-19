Winter travel is the buzz in India: Atlys

As temperatures dip and festive lights glow across India, travellers are packing their bags for what has become the most anticipated window of the year. According to Atlys, visa applications for the November 2025 to February 2026 period have risen sharply underscoring how winter has firmly established itself as the country's favourite season for international travel.

The year-end stretch, with Christmas breaks, New Year celebrations, and extended school holidays, now defines the travel calendar, with families reuniting across borders, couples planning romantic escapes and milestone celebrations, and friendship groups squeezing in one last adventure before the year wraps.

"Winter has firmly established itself as India's favourite travel season, and the reasons are clear that it's a time for celebration, connection, and exploration," said Santosh Hegde, Head of Marketing at Atlys. "Our role is to ensure that the visa process is as smooth and stress-free as possible, so travellers can focus entirely on their adventures."

Beneath the festive momentum, the Atlys data reveals who's driving the surge. Millennials account for the largest share at 54% propelled by higher disposable incomes and a preference for experience-rich itineraries, with a notable gravitation toward Schengen travel accounting for 50% of all millennial travellers.

Gen Z is the fastest-growing cohort with applications with 25% share. Gender dynamics continue to shift as women comprise 34% of total applicants, with interesting destination preferences emerging: women are driving travel to Sri Lanka, while men show a stronger inclination toward Schengen destinations. City-wise, Tier 1 demand is anchored by Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru as the top three sources of outbound applications, while Tier 2 momentum is accelerating, led by Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Surat.

Destination choices map neatly to two winter mindsets. Snow-seekers are heading to Switzerland, France, and UK for Christmas markets, ski holidays, and northern lights chases. At the same time, many are choosing to skip the snow in favour of sunshine. Interest for warm-weather breaks is up with Bali, Dubai, and Sri Lanka drawing travellers who want beaches, outdoor adventures, and open-air celebrations to close the year. Short-haul favourites like Vietnam, Thailand, and the UAE are thriving as quick, celebratory getaways that don't compromise on vibe. Travellers are also crafting itineraries that blend comfort with culture, pairing winter festivities with local food, design, and discovery. The trend shows a clear tilt toward experiences that feel both easy and enriching.

Flexibility is further expanding horizons. Multi-country journeys are rising as travellers use Schengen and to stitch together cross-border winters, often adding the UK as a capstone to a broader Euro tour. India's wedding season is amplifying demand as well: with approximately 46 lakh weddings expected across November and December, visa applications linked to honeymoons and post-wedding travel are surging, with couples gravitating to European destinations as their favourite choice for their first trips together.