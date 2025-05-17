More than 60 aircraft in the Avianca fleet are equipped with more visible row markers, featuring braille and higher contrast

Avianca is making strides in accessibility with initiatives such as braille signage on more than 60 of its A320 aircraft, training for over 5,500 employees, the creation of a service guide for operational teams, and the recent launch of its special assistance website.

Avianca reaffirms its commitment to inclusion and celebrates the progress of its “Avianca Accessible” program. With more than 60 A320 aircraft equipped with more visible row markers, featuring braille and higher contrast, the airline continues to transform the flying experience, breaking down barriers and creating a sky where everyone is welcome.

‘Avianca Accessible’ is a comprehensive program designed to address the needs of travelers from the moment they imagine their flight until they reach their destination. Through the alignment and training of its teams, the airline identifies, prioritizes, and removes existing barriers in the travel experience. Over the past two years, more than 50 high- and medium-impact actions have been completed, driven by the knowledge and expertise of the External Accessibility Committee.

“The focus of Avianca Accessible is based on common sense, empathy, and universal design, prioritizing continuous progress. We are proud of the advances made, the support from our partners, and the commitment of our teams,” said Michael Swiatek, Chief Accessibility Officer of Abra.

In addition to the implementation of braille, the following initiatives stand out:

SERVIR Platform: In collaboration with Fenascol, a pilot program was implemented for translating messages into sign language.

Service Guide: A handbook with key tips and tools for airport agents and cabin crew to assist passengers with disabilities.

Ramps: Avianca, in collaboration with its ground operations providers, constructed ramps in Cartagena and Valledupar, benefiting over 1,200 travelers.

Accessibility Website: Providing detailed and specific information for each type of disability.

Focus on intellectual disabilities and neurodivergence: In partnership with Lifesense, more than 5,500 airport agents and cabin crew members were trained to provide tailored service for passengers with autism and other conditions.

Avianca reaffirms its commitment to continue investing efforts and resources in initiatives that promote accessibility and inclusion, working day by day to make flying a barrier-free experience for everyone.