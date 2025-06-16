Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with ‘Three Years of Paradise – A Tropical Tribute’

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island is celebrating three years of exceptional hospitality with an immersive, island-inspired anniversary campaign, Three Years of Paradise – A Tropical Tribute. This vibrant celebration reflects the resort’s spirit of creativity, nature and community. Blending tropical elegance with Mövenpick’s signature warmth, the event is not just a milestone but a heartfelt thank-you to the guests, partners and dedicated team who have shaped the journey since opening.

Guests arriving for the celebration will be welcomed with a transformed main lobby, featuring a lush tropical backdrop and a themed floral centrepiece, setting the tone for a sun-drenched island escape. The décor, which will be unveiled by 17 June, promises a visual experience that pays homage to paradise.

Commenting on the occasion, Fabien Chesnais, General Manager of Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, shared: “This celebration is more than a milestone—it’s a tribute to the journey we’ve taken together. From our dedicated team to our valued guests and partners, we are grateful to everyone who made these three years so meaningful. Here’s to paradise, passion and the promise of more unforgettable moments ahead.”

As part of the resort’s ongoing CSR commitment, the anniversary also features a kids’ art competition, “My Dream Island Escape,” open to children aged 5 to 16 from schools across Ras Al Khaimah. Winning entries will be displayed in the resort lobby, with top winners receiving limited-edition postcards, Mövenpick goodie bags and dining vouchers.

The culinary offering embraces the theme with “Three Flavours of Paradise”, a celebratory journey across three of the resort’s signature dining venues:

• The Tropical Trio – a limited-time tasting menu curated by Acting Executive Chef Baljith, available at Boons and Ula

• Three Layers of Love – a beachfront ice cream cart offering tropical popsicles for children on 17 June

• Tropical Trio Shots – a creative trio of tropical cocktails served at Neo and Ula

In the spirit of appreciation, a special testimonial video titled “Pre-Opening Legends Still Going Strong” will be launched on LinkedIn, spotlighting long-serving team members sharing their stories of dedication since the resort’s pre-opening days.

The resort also launched a social media competition under the theme “Celebrate 3 Years of Memories,” offering followers the chance to win a one-night stay in a Private Villa with Pool, inclusive of breakfast. The competition kicked off on 1 June, with the winner announced on the resort’s anniversary date, 17 June.

To further enhance the guest experience, personalized anniversary gift hampers will be distributed, and all in-house guests will receive a customized 3-layer cake or a surprised amenity box and a branded anniversary card in their rooms on 17 June.

As a showstopping highlight, the resort will host a live magic performance by renowned illusionist Moein Al Bastaki on 17 June at 6:00 PM at the Boons grass area. Moein, a well-established public figure known for his dazzling illusion shows, mind-reading and close-up table magic, will be joined by his assistant for an unforgettable evening. The performance will include stage illusions, 1-on-1 magic at guest tables, and roaming acts designed to enchant and engage all in-house guests.