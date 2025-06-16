MP–France MoU to Usher in a New Era of Global Cultural Exchange

In a significant step towards strengthening long-term cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav at the CM’s residence, Samatva. The MoU marks a landmark development that positions Madhya Pradesh as a central hub for Indo-French cultural and tourism collaboration.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India; Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture, and Religious Trusts & Endowments Department, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board; and Akhilesh Verma, President of Alliance Française de Bhopal. The MoU is valid for a period of three years and is extendable upon mutual agreement.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav remarked that India and France have always shared a strong and cordial relationship, further strengthened following Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s recent visit to France. He affirmed Madhya Pradesh's commitment not only to cultural cooperation with France but also to deepening trade relations. He also mentioned his proposed visit to France in the coming month.

Dr. Yadav stated that this partnership would pave the way for collaboration in industrial development, encouragement of entrepreneurship, and promotion of traditional crafts. "This MoU embodies our vision to establish Madhya Pradesh as not only the cultural capital of India but also as a dynamic global centre for tourism and cultural exchange. The agreement will provide international exposure to the state's artists and is expected to significantly boost tourist footfall from France and across Europe," he added.

Ambassador Dr. Thierry Mathou expressed his pleasure at formalising this partnership and stated, “We are delighted to establish this important collaboration with the Government of Madhya Pradesh. France places great emphasis on cooperation in tourism, security, environment, and education. This MoU will strengthen cultural diplomacy between the two nations, unlocking new opportunities in the domains of art, education, and tourism.”

The MoU outlines several key initiatives, including the joint organisation of cultural events such as art festivals, music and dance performances, film screenings, culinary showcases, and other programmes that celebrate shared heritage. A dedicated Indo-French Cultural Calendar will be developed annually.

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh’s tourism promotional content will be translated into French, with targeted efforts to attract French tourists. Special training in French language and culture will also be provided to tourism officials and guides in the state to enhance visitor experience.

This strategic collaboration is expected to boost the state’s cultural diplomacy, offering global opportunities to local artists, artisans, students, and cultural institutions. It is a significant stride towards positioning Madhya Pradesh’s distinctive identity on the global cultural map.

Also present on the occasion were Raghvendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries; Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, Consul General of France in India; Shad Joynal Abedin, Political Advisor to the French Embassy; and representatives from Alliance Française.