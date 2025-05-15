New senior leadership appointments announced for Anantara properties in Thailand

Minor Hotels just announced two senior leadership appointments for its Anantara resorts in Chiang Mai and the Golden Triangle.

Arnaud Béril, general manager of Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, expands his managerial reach to include Anantara Chiang Mai Resort as cluster general manager of both resorts.

On the other hand, Avani+ Khao Lak resort manager Jean-Marc Pougnet will be heading north to take on the role of general manager at Anantara Golden Triangle.

Minor Hotels’ vice-president for operations in Asia Nicholas Smith said of these latest appointments: “People are at the heart of everything we do at Minor Hotels. Arnaud and Jean-Marc have demonstrated outstanding dedication to delivering what matters most to our guests, and their career progressions underscore Minor Hotels’ commitment to providing meaningful growth opportunities across the organisation. We look forward to seeing the impact they will continue to make as they lead our northern Thailand resorts into an exciting new chapter.”

Béril: from intern to executive

Béril’s appointment brings him back to Anantara Chiang Mai, where he was previously food and beverage manager in 2015.

In his new capacity, he will oversee both northern Thailand Anantara properties.

A native of France, Béril joined Minor Hotels as an intern in 2010, rising through the ranks to hold several senior operations roles across the group’s properties across Thailand, including Koh Phangan, Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Hua Hin, Koh Samui and Chiang Rai.

In 2022, he moved to Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort as resort manager and rose to the position of general manager in 2023.

During his tenure at Anantara Golden Triangle, he took the lead on several initiatives meant to boost the resort experience, including the introduction of Canopy, A Tree Top Dining Experience; the launch of the Samsarn restaurant honouring Thai, Lao, and Burmese culinary heritage; and the newly-launched Mekong Explorer Tents.

His elevation of the Anantara Golden Triangle guest experience earned him recognition as General Manager of the Year – Asia in 2024 at the Minor Awards of Excellence.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the Institut Vatel Bordeaux Hospitality Management School.