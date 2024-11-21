Thailand’s ONYX Hospitality Group announced the launch of its joint venture with Malaysia’s Equatorial Group: EQ Phuket.

Slated to open in 2028, the joint luxury development represents a significant milestone in ONYX Hospitality Group’s business expansion, complementing its current roster of brands which includes Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence.

This latest venture is a pivotal development for both companies, uniting Equatorial’s award-winning EQ brand with ONYX’s diverse portfolio.

The official joint venture signing ceremony took place on Monday, 18 November 2024.

A pivotal step towards growth

ONYX Hospitality Group CEO Yuthachai Charanachitta expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating: “The new joint venture with Equatorial Group represents a pivotal step in our growth strategy, underscoring our commitment to delivering world-class hospitality experiences. By combining ONYX’s tailored approach with Equatorial Group’s expertise, we are confident this project will set a new standard in luxury hospitality. The unique location, paired with spacious rooms and exceptional amenities, will make it a must-visit destination. Together, we are not only creating a spectacular property but also strengthening our position in the region and enhancing the tourism landscape of Phuket.”

Equatorial Group CEO Donald Lim likewise commented: “Equatorial has been at the forefront of the hospitality industry for over fifty years in Malaysia. We are driven by our mission to create exceptional and enduring experiences with a distinctively Asian touch and our partnership with ONYX aligns perfectly. The introduction of our EQ brand at the uppermost tier has taken the Malaysian hospitality industry to a new level. This exciting project begins the expansion of the EQ brand and we are delighted to be doing so with ONYX.”

A significant investment

With a total investment of THB 2,500 million, the new development will be located on Kata Beach, one of Phuket’s most iconic and scenic locations.

The prime site features both stunning hilltop views and direct beach access, making it a highly sought-after destination for discerning travellers.

The project will also be located next to a new food and beverage destination.

EQ Phuket is slated to offer 180 spacious units, catering to a wide range of regional, long-haul, and short-haul markets.

Designed by one of the region’s leading architects, the resort will offer an unparalleled combination of hilltop serenity and beachfront luxury.

Guests will have access to a range of world-class amenities, including expansive F&B outlets and exclusive facilities located directly on the beach plot.

Sustainable by design

Sustainability will be a central focus in the design and construction of this new project. The buildings will seamlessly blend with the natural landscape, ensuring that no large trees are removed.

There is also a commitment to preserving a significant green space, with a significant majority of the overall area dedicated to greenery.

The new venture reflects ONYX Hospitality Group’s commitment to growth, excellence, and delivering personalised guest experiences.

With a focus on a ‘Tailored Approach to Hospitality,’ ONYX strives to be the best medium-sized hospitality management company in Southeast Asia.

This vision drives their operations, ensuring each guest enjoys a unique, world-class experience.

Through this project in Phuket, ONYX continues its mission to create innovative and memorable experiences while expanding its presence in key markets.