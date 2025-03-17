The massive influx of foreign tourists has proven to be more bane than boon for the Japanese onsen [hot spring] industry.

As of Saturday, 15th March, local government units throughout the country reported water shortages at hot spring resorts within their jurisdiction, apparently affected by greater water use due to a greater number of tourist arrivals.

In some areas, onsen have been forced to close due to inadequate water supplies and some municipalities have restricted new drilling and construction initiatives in order to save water.

However, national authorities have yet to come up with a long-term solution to the issue.

An ongoing issue

The issue regarding falling water levels and decreased supply in onsen locations was initially noted in January of this year.

At the time, Daisuke Murakami, mayor of the onsen town of Ureshino in southwestern Japan assured constituents: “Water levels are falling, but hot springs remain operational.”

Murakami remarked that city officials were taking the issue seriously, especially when water levels in the area dropped to a record low of 40.8 metres in 2024.

This decline was attributed to the way Shinkansen services brought more tourists to the area.

As a result, officials from Ureshino and other affected areas have urged onsen to limit daily extraction.

At the same time, hospitality providers have needed to regulate late-night in-room baths to allow water levels to recover gradually.

Despite ongoing measures, fears linger that such steps may not be enough to ensure supplies are sustained, especially with the continued influx of overseas tourists.