Pan Pacific Hotels Group inks management agreement for PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Manila Bay

UOL Group Limited’s hospitality arm Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) recently signed an agreement to manage PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Manila Bay.

The signing for the new property further accelerates the Group’s expansion in Southeast Asia’s fast growing long-stay segment.

According to PPHG chief executive Choe Peng Sum: “Across Southeast Asia, we’re seeing a clear shift towards longer stays driven by traditional corporate travel, relocations, multi-generational trips, extended assignments, and project-based group stays that blur the lines between work and leisure. The Philippines sits at the heart of that trend, with Metro Manila emerging as a hub for enterprise, innovation and conventions. PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Manila Bay is a strategic step in our long-stay roadmap, building on our recent launch in Hanoi. It reflects our vision for thoughtfully designed, community-oriented residences that give guests the space and flexibility they need, delivered with the warmth and consistency of our brands.”

Located in the heart of the Philippine capital, the property will sit inside a two-tower mixed-use development comprising offices, retail space, and serviced suites.

Slated to open within the first half of 2027, the project will have 169 suites, across studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options for guests.

Rethinking long-term stay options within Southeast Asia

The signing of PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Manila Bay marks another step forward in PPHG’s Version 2.0 growth roadmap.

The strategy is centred around an ambition to strengthen and sharpen the Group’s portfolio in line with how guests are travelling today.

At the heart of this strategy is the long-stay segment, which continues to expand as business travellers, relocating executives and extended-leisure guests look for flexible living with hotel-level assurance.

Across Asia Pacific, industry forecasts point to a strong multi-year trajectory for serviced apartments, underscoring demand for high-quality, professionally managed residences in gateway cities.

Building on its proven track record, PPHG has refreshed its PARKROYAL Serviced Suites brand with future-ready concepts that blend residential comfort, thoughtfully curated services and contact-light convenience.

Choe explained” “Our focus is to stay ahead of evolving lifestyles and the choices guests make because of them. We are shaping the long-stay concept around flexible spaces, intuitive technology and a sense of community, delivering the comforts of home with our signature hospitality and a clear commitment to sustainability, so that longer stays feel seamless.”

With Manila joining the Group’s growing long-stay portfolio alongside recent openings in the region, PPHG is setting new benchmarks for extended-stay hospitality, where convenience, lifestyle and sustainability come together in spaces designed for the way people live, work and connect today.